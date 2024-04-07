Home page World

Christian B. is currently not on trial in the Maddie case, but is on trial for several alleged sex crimes. A witness reveals shocking details.

Frankfurt – The Trial against Christian B. in Braunschweig has begun. The 47-year-old is currently on trial for several alleged sex crimes. Christian B. is also considered the main suspect on suspicion of murder in the Madeleine (Maddie) McCann case. Now a witness has revealed explosive details about the suspect.

Maddie suspect in court: Former fellow inmate reveals about Christian B

A former fellow prisoner reported on days spent together while in prison in Portugal. The two men were in prison in 2006 for a joint theft offense and spent a lot of time together there and even became friends. The defendant is said to have told him that he had held a girl in his house for several days and raped her, the 50-year-old said in the regional court on Friday (April 5).

The topic of the conversations was always the Maddie suspect's nightly forays, during which he stayed in holiday apartments. “While in custody, B. told me that he breaks into holiday resorts at night stark naked so that he doesn't get stuck while climbing on the facade. “He preferred English tourists because they always had cash with them,” she said Picture-Newspaper the witness.

And further: There were countless passports and other stolen goods in Christian B's house. His fellow prisoner knew this from visits. The witness said the defendant was said to have been very afraid that the police would search his house. That's why B. asked a visitor in prison to get the passports out of the house. The fellow prisoner also gave him the last of his money for a lawyer. “He really wanted to get out of there,” he said in court. There was one just recently incriminating testimony in the trial against the Maddie suspect.

Maddie suspect in court for alleged sex crimes

Before the Braunschweg regional court, Christian B. is accused of three cases of serious rape and two cases of sexual abuse of children in Portugal. The 47-year-old is said to have tied up and raped a 70 to 80-year-old woman in her holiday apartment between 2000 and 2017. He is also accused of tying a German-speaking 14-year-old girl naked to a wooden post and raping her. He is also said to have raped a 20-year-old woman from Ireland and appeared naked in front of two girls (ten and eleven years old) and masturbated in front of them.

The German is in the focus of the media primarily because of suspicion of murder in the Maddie McCann case. The then three-year-old girl from Great Britain disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal in 2007. Investigators in Germany now assume that the child is dead. A body was not found. However, this case is not an issue in Braunschweig; the presumption of innocence applies.

There is still a lot of uncertainty, not just in Maddie's case Rebecca Reusch is still missing. The then 15-year-old disappeared from her sister's house in 2019. Most recently, police emails in the Rebecca case indicated a gross failure to investigate. (kas/dpa)