The play goes on stage at the Fernán Gómez Theater with Fernando Guillén Cuervo as the main protagonist
«What must a piece of the detective genre contain to succeed with the public?» -he wondered Alfredo Marqueríewhen ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ premiered in Spain. ABC’s own critic pointed out the virtues of the work of Agatha Christie
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Witness #Prosecution #thriller #Agatha #Christie #great #watchmaker #plots
Leave a Reply