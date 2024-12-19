The play goes on stage at the Fernán Gómez Theater with Fernando Guillén Cuervo as the main protagonist





«What must a piece of the detective genre contain to succeed with the public?» -he wondered Alfredo Marqueríewhen ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ premiered in Spain. ABC’s own critic pointed out the virtues of the work of Agatha Christie









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only

Report a bug



