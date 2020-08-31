A witness in the case of a fatal accident involving Mikhail Efremov, who said that he saw someone getting into the passenger seat of the actor’s car, spoke about the international group of investigation of the accident and a letter to Hollywood. Reported by Telegram-channel of the newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets” on Monday, August 31.

Related materials

“I signed up for an international group to investigate the Mikhail Olegovich case. A letter was recently sent to Godlywood. It is necessary that they know what is happening with an actor like them. I want the truth, I came here for the truth! ” – said the witness.

He refused to disclose his Moscow address at the trial, claiming that he lived in different hotels.

Earlier, the witness said that the artist was not alone in the car before the accident.

On the evening of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow. The actor’s car flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died in the hospital. Efremov said that he did not remember anything about what happened.