The Russian-Ukrainian war, which was considered the most prominent global event during the past year, negatively affected the economies of the two countries, especially the Russian economy, which faced a storm of sanctions, and placed it under enormous pressure.

While it was expected that the repercussions of this war would have devastating effects on the Russian currency, the ruble showed a surprising ability to withstand, strongly resisting the effects of sanctions, which put US President Joe Badin in an embarrassing position, especially since he announced during the first days of the war that his country’s steps had paralyzed the capabilities The Russian Central Bank agreed to support the Russian currency, which is now worth less than one American penny, a statement that facts have proven untrue.

The role of the financial general in the strength of the ruble

It can be said that the Russian ruble derived its strength during the first year of the war, from the decisions of the head of the Russian Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, who was described as a financial general who shrewdly managed the battle to preserve the ruble’s strength, as she succeeded in making the currency withstand 11,327 penalties imposed on the Russian economy, During the period from February 22, 2022 to February 19, 2023, according to Statista.

Nabiullina’s star emerged in the early days of the Russian-Ukrainian war, when the ruble was swept by a bloody wave of losses that led to its loss of nearly 60 percent of its value. Nabiullina decided to take quick measures that contributed to curbing the collapse, by raising the interest rate from 9.5 percent to 20 percent, To stop the bleeding of withdrawing money from banks.

It also imposed on Russian companies to buy the ruble at 80 percent of foreign currencies, and set a ceiling for withdrawals and transfers abroad in foreign currencies, to deliver the final blow to the effect of the sanctions, by asking the Russian authorities from “unfriendly” countries to pay the price of Russian energy exported in rubles, as this step specifically contributed to Restore the Russian currency to the level it was before the start of the war.

What Elvira Nabiullina was able to achieve during the first year of the war is the result of her prior work in preparing her country to deal with the “penalty economy.” Russia was facing about 2,750 penalties before the start of the war with Ukraine.

Nabiullina continues to successfully lead the country’s financial sector so far, as she was able to return interest levels in Russia to 7.5 percent, taking into account the dynamics of inflation and the process of restructuring the Russian economy.

The second year of the war

Now, with the war entering its second year, the Russian currency has begun to show signs of weakness, which led to its record level of 76 rubles to the dollar, in an indicator that some experts believe is evidence of the direction that the currency will take in the next stage, while others assert that this decline is calculated, and that The Russian currency still has the potential to survive at its current rates.

The academic and economic researcher, Dr. Mukhlis Al-Nazer, said, in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that the Russian ruble went through three stages from February 24, 2022 to February 24, 2023, as the first stage, which is the shock stage, began a few days after the start of the war, with the registration of the currency The Russian currency fell significantly, following a violent wave of sanctions, which led to it reaching levels of 150 rubles to the dollar.

temporary recovery phase

According to Al-Nazer, the significant decline of the ruble was a natural matter, in light of a geopolitical situation that necessitated the flight of investors as a result of targeting the Russian economy, with a barrage of sanctions that are among the harshest in history, indicating that the second stage, which is the stage of the temporary recovery of the ruble, began at the end of March 2022 and continued. Until the beginning of September, when the Russian currency regained its strength, reaching levels of 50 rubles per dollar in June 2022, supported by Russia obligating “unfriendly” countries to pay the price of their imports of Russian gas and oil in rubles.

return-to-landing stage

Al-Nazer adds that the Russian currency is currently going through the third stage, which indicates that the ruble will record declines

Under pressure from the effects of the decisions that set a ceiling on the price of Russian oil and a ceiling on the price of gas sold in Europe, in addition to European countries finding alternatives to Russian gas, which led to a shrinking of the Russian current account surplus, and caused a decline in the revenues achieved by the country, as a result of the decline in oil and gas exports. It reversed downward in the ruble to the level it is in now.

Al-Nazer believes that the Russian ruble is not as strong as it appeared during the temporary recovery stage, pointing out that the real value of the Russian currency is that which appeared in the first stage of the war, expecting the ruble to return to the level of 150 rubles to the US dollar during the next stage, as more Sanctions mean further decline of the Russian currency.

A base that guarantees stability

For his part, Abdullah Harfush, an expert in financial and economic guidance, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the policy pursued by the Russian leadership at the present time requires keeping the ruble at current levels, and it believes that there is no economic interest in making the currency weaken more or Even to become stronger, all with the support of the financial policies pursued by the Russian Central Bank, during the last period, which worked to create a base that guarantees stability for the ruble.

According to Harfoush, Russia’s strategy of selling its oil to China, India and other parties is a successful strategy so far, generating sufficient revenues to support the country’s economy and overcoming the effects of sanctions imposed on the local energy sector, pointing out that most of the hard money that Russia is currently making comes from Oil and gas exports go to support the ruble, in addition to the war expenditure.

Russia is moving into the national economy

Harfush believes that Russia moved to the national economy in the first year of the war, as its local industries began to gain more strength, and were able to replace the international companies that left the country, noting that while expectations were, they indicated that the rate of contraction in the Russian economy would reach 12 percent. percent in 2022, the surprise came, with a rate of 2.1 percent.

Harfush concludes his speech by pointing out that there are many factors affecting the direction that the Russian ruble will take during the second year of the war, expecting that if the war continues, according to the current pattern of events, the ruble will be able to maintain its current strength, or to decline by a slight percentage, not a large one. However, in the event of unexpected major pivotal events in the war, the situation will be open to all possibilities for the Russian currency.