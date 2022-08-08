Governor claimed health issues and missed the meeting; Kalil, on the other hand, cited “hasty concessions” of state highways

The 1st debate between the pre-candidates for the government of Minas Gerais, held by TV Girl Scoutshad lukewarm clashes and defenses by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The current governor of the state, Romeo Zema (New), did not attend the debate. Less than an hour before the start of the meeting, he informed the station that for health reasons he would not participate. Read the full note below.

In their statements, the pre-candidates criticized the governor’s absence and discussed the state’s infrastructure.

O Power 360 summarized the main points cited by the pre-candidates during the debate:

ALEXANDRE KALIL (PSD)

O former mayor from Belo Horizonte said that Minas has a “missing governor” and criticized the state of highways in the state. He stated that the current government has made “hasty concessions” from state highways to the private sector.

Supported by Lula, Kalil also defended the PT’s victory in the 1st round of the presidential election.

CARLOS VIANA (PL)

O senator said he had obtained from the federal government R$ 2.8 billion for the expansion of the Belo Horizonte subway. According to him, the investment would be stopped by Zema’s inaction.

Viana criticized the authorization given by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for the State to enter the tax recovery regime of the Ministry of Economy. “There is an imbalance in Brazil between the Powers, which we need to recover. The Supreme Court cannot legislate said.

In defense of the Bolsonaro government, the senator cited the privatization of Eletrobras and the sanctioning of the nursing floor as good deeds by the president.

MARCUS PESTANA (PSDB)

Eyelash highlighted the lack of protagonism of Minas in national politics and defended programs of the toucan governments of Eduardo Azeredo (1995-199), Aécio Neves (2003-2010) and Antonio Anastasia (2010-2014), such as Farmácia de Minas and Mães de Minas.

The former deputy also said that Zema “is not geared towards public administration”, and stated that the salaries of public servants would only be up to date because the State debt was not being paid.

LORENE FIGUEIREDO (PSOL)

Lorene recalled the controversy surrounding the liberation of mining in Serra do Curral, a historical heritage site of the State and a postcard of Belo Horizonte. He also criticized the governor’s management of the pandemic. “Bolsonaro and Zema’s option was to let it die”, declared.

The professor also criticized the privatizations of the current government and defended Lula’s victory in the 1st round.

Romeo Zema

Shortly before the start of the debate, Zema sent a note informing that he was not in “full conditions” to participate and said that “I would be at home following” and “attentive to offers”.

Here is the full text of Romeu Zema’s note:

“I waited until the last moment to assess whether I would be in full condition to go to tonight’s program. However, as I still don’t feel fully recovered from the indisposition I had that week, which even prevented me from carrying out the agendas since last Tuesday, it will not be possible to participate.

“I will be at home accompanying Band Minas, attentive to the proposals that will be presented.

“Sincerely,

“Romeo Zema.”