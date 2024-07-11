A feat. That is how the international media described the qualification of the Colombian national team for the final of the Copa América after beating Uruguay 1-0 in the semi-final of the competition.

After a goal by Jefferson Lerma in the 39th minute with a header, Colombia had to hold on with 10 men due to the expulsion in the 45th minute of full-back Daniel Muñoz, who elbowed a Uruguayan rival and ended up leaving the ‘tricolor’ with one less man.

Colombia had to hold on for the entire second half and retreated to avoid Uruguay’s equaliser that would have taken the match to penalties. After the final whistle and the fight between Uruguay players and fans of the National Team in the stands, the coach spoke about the match and what happened to Daniel Muñoz.

“Emotions betrayed him again. And that’s it, I gave him a hug and said ‘without you we wouldn’t be here, so keep your head up,'” Lorenzo explained at a press conference.

Colombia will face Argentina in the final of the tournament next Sunday, Lorenzo also praised the players’ determination to defend the result.

“I find it almost impossible to sustain a match of this magnitude with one less player,” Lorenzo added.

In Colombia’s locker room, everything was a party, including singer Ryan Castro, who sang the song that became the national team’s anthem in this Copa América: ‘The rhythm that unites us’.

Regarding Colombia’s chances in Sunday’s final against Argentina, his native country, Lorenzo said: “It’s a group that wants to be a protagonist, that wants to win something, that is hungry.”

