Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

The traffic light coalition is united in the presentation of basic child security. But a brief moment reveals that not everything is harmonious.

Berlin – Family Minister Lisa Paus spoke of “really very tough negotiations” when she spoke about basic child security at a press conference alongside Finance Minister Christian Lindner. In the end, both were satisfied with the result, both the Green politician and the head of the FDP thanked them for their constructive work and praised the project. It became clear: after numerous quarrels, the traffic light wants to be united. It did, at least for the most part.

After the first details had been presented, a reporter asked whether it was now clear that the Growth Opportunities Act would be waved through next Wednesday. “Only Ms. Paus can answer that,” said Lindner with a smile. Paus countered: “That’s not correct, only you can answer that.”

Harmony in the traffic light? Paus emphasizes: “I have no objections”

What was initially accompanied by laughter from the press changed in a few seconds and created an uncomfortable mood. Lindner then tried to answer the journalist’s question afterwards and – after a brief exchange of views with Paus – answered his question in the affirmative. “I have no objections,” added the family minister.

Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, and Lisa Paus (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, give a press conference to present the coalition agreement on the cornerstones of basic child security. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Paus had blocked the planned tax breaks for companies in mid-August because of the initially unclear financing of basic child security and thus attracted a lot of criticism. The law is now to be introduced at a cabinet meeting as part of the coalition meeting in Meseberg this Wednesday. It provides around 50 tax breaks for companies and is considered a heart project of the FDP.

Shortly before the end of the press conference, Lindner again tried to achieve harmony when he emphasized: “They will not be able to work out differences between us here.”

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Basic child security: Initially 2.4 billion euros per year

In their coalition agreement, the SPD, the Greens and the FDP agreed to introduce basic child security. Previous benefits such as child benefit, benefits from the citizen benefit for children or the child allowance are to be bundled in it. With more transparency and with the help of a central platform, many families are to be reached who, due to ignorance or bureaucratic hurdles, have not been able to access the funds to which they are entitled.

The Greens and the FDP had been arguing about the financing for months and finally agreed on Monday night. Family Minister Paus initially wanted 12 billion euros per year for the project. Finance Minister Lindner named a sum of only 2 billion euros as a “note item”. In the end it was 2.4 billion – with the prospect of another 6 billion euros in the years to come. (nak/dpa)