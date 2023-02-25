He President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He affirmed yesterday that if the Tesla company decides to install its mega-plant in Nuevo León, and there is no water, his Government will not grant the corresponding permits because “it is not feasible.”

-If he decided to settle in Nuevo León, would he allow it?, he was asked “If there is no water, no,” he replied.

– Would you veto it?, he was insisted in the morning conference.

“No, permits are simply not issued for that, that is, it is not feasible,” he said.

On Monday, claiming that “in New Lion there is no water”, López Obrador had already rejected that the assembler be located in the state.

However, specialists pointed out that the company’s processes of Elon Musk require little water, less than 0.3 percent of the consumption of the Monterrey metropolitan area, and it is treated liquid, which does not use potable sources.

He Governor Samuel Garcia He said that he will speak with AMLO to clarify the issue.

According to figures from Water and sewer system, 21 percent of the wastewater treated in the state is not used by the industry and ends up being sent to Tamaulipas for agricultural use and avoiding waste.

Of the 12,600 liters per second of available treated water, around 2,600 liters per second are not used, which is a volume similar to that extracted from the Cerro Prieto Dam, despite its low level of storage.

Besides, Tesla it would require only 44 liters per second of treated water, according to specialists.

Briefly answering questions after a public event, Samuel García said he hopes to discuss the matter with the President, who is scheduled to visit Nuevo León next week.

“We are going to work hand in hand with Tesla so that they can clarify and verify that they do not use water for human consumption, that the water they use is treated and is minimal,” García said.

“New Lion has 3,000 liters (per second) of treated water to give, and Tesla occupies less than 100, so I don’t see any problem with the water issue,” he added, expanding the residual water threshold available in relation to reports of AyD.

The installation of this electric car plant, which represents an investment of at least one billion dollars, is given as a fact for New Lion by state authorities, although there are several entities trying to attract it.

The federal government has mentioned Hidalgo as a possible destination, in land near the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), flagship work of López Obrador.