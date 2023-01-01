Praça dos Três Poderes, which is in front of the ramp where Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will receive the sash for its 3rd term this Sunday (1.Jan.2023), it is practically out of water. There are only 2 distribution points. But it is necessary to have glasses or bottles.

The situation got complicated around noon, when a number of people fell ill and were rescued by firefighters.

One of these people is teacher Anilce Duque, 65 years old. She fainted and was rescued by firefighters.

“I had discomfort due to the sunstroke and lack of water. The heat is too much. How did they not think that people would have to drink water?”, he criticized.

Watch (2min17s):

According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), the maximum temperature in Brasilia this Sunday (Jan 1st) should be 28 °C.

The queue to refill glasses and bottles exceeded 1 kilometer at noon. Those who did not have a container would not be able to drink water because cups and bottles were not offered.

“I’m trying to get water, but it seems like every minute I get further away from this queue. A lot of people sticking“, said.

Firefighters working at the scene did not report how many people fell ill. O Power360 counted at least 15.

The future first lady, Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, said she expects to receive at least 300,000 people at Lula’s inauguration.

Janja coordinates the preparations for Lula’s inauguration. On December 7, he made a statement about the estimated audience during the announcement of the heads of state who will attend the PT’s ceremony. “It is a large structure, obviously, because we are expecting an audience of around 300,000 people for this big party”, said.

The organization banned bottles of any kind from the president’s possession. He also stated that there would be free distribution of water.

