Exactly one month ago, Europe signed a migration deal with Tunisia. Experts already warned about the safety of black migrants in the country. Meanwhile, more and more harrowing stories are coming out about people who are sent into the sweltering desert without water – says foreign editor Derk Walters. How long can Europe look away from this?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Read further

At least 27 sub-Saharan migrants died on their way through the sweltering desert, probably after being deported from Tunisia

At least 27 sub-Saharan migrants have died while crossing the sweltering Tunisian-Libyan desert

Three weeks after Tunisia deal: another 41 dead after boat disaster in the Mediterranean Sea

Hundreds of migrants still trapped in appalling conditions in desert between Tunisia and Libya

EU’s Tunisian partner turned out to be a classic autocrat