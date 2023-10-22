Diyala, Ayman, Hamada, Zaher, Uday, Jamal, Nabil and Acil were between two and five years old and lived in an area between Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. The eight minors, and two other adults from the same family clan, were on the ground floor of a three-story house when Their house was hit by an Israeli bombardment and the infrastructure collapsed on them.

“They were sleeping when (Israeli bombing) destroyed their house and it collapsed,” says Bakri family patriarch Abu Mohammad Wafi Al Bakri, adding that “none of their children were related to Palestinian organizations.”

The eight minors, whose photo of their small bodies lined up on the floor of a morgue took the internet by storm, They are part of the 2.4 million Gazans who today They pay a high price in the midst of the war unleashed after the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Israeli soil.

In just 15 days of conflict, The bombings in Gaza have already left more than 4,100 dead, including more than 1,500 minors, in addition to 13,000 people injured.

And today it seems that nothing is safe from becoming a target of war in the Palestinian enclave. This week, for example, the Al Ahli hospital was hit by bombing without the origin of the shot being still clear.

Victims of the attack on the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

While the Gazan authorities maintain that the drama was the work of an Israeli air attack, the army of that country, and the intelligence of other nations such as the United States and France, He said he had evidence that “the explosion was caused by the firing of an Islamic Jihad rocket that failed.”

The fatal balance is also not clear. A US intelligence report speaks of between 100 and 300 people dead, while the authorities of the Palestinian enclave put the figure at at least 471 dead.

The whole place was on fire, there were bodies everywhere, children, women and elderly people.

The only thing that is clear is the tragedy that is being experienced in the streets of the strip, which was evident in the Hundreds of bodies dumped on the ground next to burned vehicles after the explosion at the hospital.

“The whole place was on fire, there were bodies everywhere, children, women and elderly people,” says Adnan al Naqa, a Gaza resident who said that about 2,000 people were sheltering in the hospital the night of the tragedy.

“There was fire, and things falling on top of us. We started looking for each other. The electricity was suddenly cut off, and we couldn’t see anything,” says Fatima Saed, one of those present, who doesn’t remember very well how she managed to leave the medical center.

Destroyed buildings in the city of Al Zahra, southern Gaza.

According to figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, there have been at least 59 attacks on health facilities. 170 educational facilities, including 20 used by the United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency, have also been damaged, as well as a university building, seven churches and at least eleven mosques.

The UN Office also accounts for more than 98,000 residential units, representing approximately 25 percent of the total, which have been destroyed or damaged in the current Israeli offensive.

Fear of a shortage of food or water

In addition to the bombings that have already devastated entire neighborhoods, The inhabitants of the 362 square kilometer enclave survive in the midst of a water shortage, food and fuel, and the United Nations agency for Palestinian Refugees seriously fears a shortage of food and drinking water.

Gaza has endured more than ten consecutive days without electricity, and running water can only be obtained in Khan Yunis, in the south. “Sometimes we wait for our turn for two hours only to see at the end that there is no more water. Water is life, no human being can survive without it,” says a teenager in the city while waiting in line at a water distribution point.

Furthermore, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP), There are only two weeks’ food supplies, although many of them are stored in Gaza City, difficult to access due to hostilities. Food in stores could also run out in the coming days if aid is not allowed to enter from the Rafah border crossing.

Displaced people gather for prayer at a United Nations school for Palestine Refugees.

“The children are starving, so I am forced to make them popcorn, because it is the only thing we have left,” he tells the BBC Nahed Abu Harbied, who lives in western Gaza and takes care, together with his sister, of seven nephews and nieces.

Those fleeing their homes also face precarious conditions and the danger of shelling on the ground. Fadwa al Najjar, for example, says that she walked 30 kilometers with her family after the Israeli order to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, before reaching the tents erected by the UN in the south.

“We left our house at ten in the morning and arrived at eight at night (…). Israel bombed cars in front of us, in which they were displaced. “We saw corpses and we prayed thinking that we were going to die,” This 38-year-old Gazan, mother of seven, says that she left her house with about 90 relatives and resigned herself to walking due to lack of money to pay the around 250 dollars demanded by a bus driver to take them to the south.

Vehicle loaded with mattresses and quilts for citizens fleeing the conflict in Gaza. See also OPEC is optimistic about the prospects for oil demand in 2024, despite the slowdown

Although Israel denies having attacked the civilians, to whom it sent a warning to flee to the south of the enclave in the middle of the war, and accuses Hamas of using the population as “human shields”, the children say they have witnessed of the bombings.

“There was shelling over our heads all along the way. “I would have preferred not to leave and for us to stay in our house, and die there,” says Malak, one of Fadwa al Najjar’s daughters after arriving at the UN refugee centers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the total number of displaced people within the Strip “could have reached one million.” Although hundreds of them arrive at shelters in the international community, the conditions are not the best either.

“We have to wait in line in front of the toilets along with dozens of people, and it can take an hour until it is our turn,” says Um Bahaa Abu Jarad, 37, who lived in Beit Lahia, in the north of the Strip.

Israeli soldiers stand in front of Kibbutz Beeri, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The woman, who had to spend five days sleeping rough in the courtyard of a refugee agency office building before getting a tent, also says that “There are no blankets or mattresses” and he says that their bodies already have skin rashes and itching caused by the lack of hygiene in the midst of the crisis.



Today Gazans await the arrival of more humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing. while They continue to fear a ground invasion by the Israeli army that will lead to an even worse crisis.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With agencies

