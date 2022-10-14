The rattlesnake is one of the largest in the American continent: carnivorous, poisonous and, perhaps, one of the longest of its kind, it can have a life expectancy of more than 20 years under normal conditions, according to the Faunia animal park.

However, nature has repeatedly shown that when it comes to survival, neither space, nor food or the little chance of subsistence are an impediment – much less for the most dangerous snake in the United States.

But what the 81-year-old woman says, who called the American company Rattlesnake Solutions -which specializes in capturing snakes- to report an unusual finding: it was a rattlesnake that, against all odds, had managed to survive in a confined space with a concrete mesh for at least two years -According to the organization, she would have been trapped since August 2020-.

According to what Rattlesnake Solutions said on its Facebook page, snake hunter Dave Holland arrived at the scene, who turned on the flashlight and found a large dynamite snake – known by the common name of the western diamondback rattlesnake – more alive never.

She had been trapped for over two years in a space that was barely two feet wide, 12 feet long, and four inches high in the concrete of the shed floor! See also The Debate - In the midst of the controversy, the IX Summit of the Americas began in the United States.

What the hunter did was remove a piece of the thick mesh, carefully remove the snake with a water hose and put it in a container so that it could be fully inspected. Loose skin, abnormal color and lack of scales on the nose – perhaps from trying to escape the confined space – were some of the symptoms that Holland was able to observe once he got the dynamite out of the shed.

“I had been trapped for over two years in a space that was barely two feet wide, 12 feet long and four inches high in the concrete of the shed floor!” Holland said on the company’s social media.

As if the small space had not been enough, the snake subfamily of vipers would have had to leave behind its strict diet of birds, lizards and mammals to make way for a fast that seemed endless.

“Survived the 2020 drought, two winters, and didn’t eat for over two years”, the hunter continued to explain after the discovery was made in the state of Arizona, United States.

Everything seems to indicate that after the incident, the space in which the snake had been found was professionally sealed by an animal control company.

As for the dynamite, it was relocated by Rattlesnake Solutions, who released it near a rat nest. The last time she was seen, she was “getting under a rock among several rodent trails,” according to Holland.

Can a rattlesnake survive that long without eating?



“As we all know, snakes are amazing survivors, but what happened with this one is way beyond what I ever thought possible!” were the words with which the hunter of this type of species showed his surprise at the extraordinary and, perhaps, miraculous find.

Although it seems unusual, rattlesnakes are not only successful predators, but also animals that adapt wonderfully to their environments.

The rattlesnake has been listed as the most dangerous in the United States and, perhaps, one of the strongest survivors.

According to the ‘Live Science’ portal, this species is capable of “slow down their metabolism by up to 70 percent, allowing them to survive extended periods without food”; which is why the fact that he survived two years without eating is not as unlikely as once thought.

For its part, ‘National Geographic’ warns that rattlesnakes can subsist on just one hearty meal a year; while the portal ‘American Expedition’ assures that this type of species “can go up to two years without eating”.

In the specific case of the dynamite that was found in the shed in the state of Arizona, it is speculated that the condensation of water and some insects could be the cause of two years under such conditions, not at all typical of its species. .

