The president of Mexico said he will no longer talk to Brazil and Colombia about the issue until at least Friday (16.Aug)

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (National Regeneration Movement, left) said this Friday (August 13, 2024) that he has suspended talks with Brazil and Colombia on Venezuela’s electoral process. The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), according to the Poder360was not notified of this interruption.

Obrador was asked by journalists if he would speak again with presidents Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia, left), of Colombia, and Lula about the elections in Venezuela. “Not now”he responded.

“Not now. Not now because we are going to wait for the electoral court [da Venezuela] solve it, since [o caso] is in a process. I believe that on Friday of this week they will decide on the minutes and the results. So, let’s wait for them.”he declared.

The Itamaraty was not aware of the suspension mentioned by the Mexican president. The assessment behind the scenes, however, is that the negotiations will continue without Mexico. The optimistic view from the Brazilian side is that the withdrawal of one country will speed up the talks.

Lula and new elections

The president is discussing with members of the government the possibility of suggesting holding new presidential elections in Venezuela as a way of resolving the impasse over the result of the July 28 election. Special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, informally brought the idea to the PT member.

The proposal would be to hold a sort of 2nd round between President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) and the opposition Edmundo Gonzalez (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

The CNE (National Electoral Council), controlled by the government, confirmed the victory of the Chavista, but the opposition alleges fraud and says it was the winner of the elections.

According to Lula’s advisors, a new election in the neighboring country would depend on the increased participation of international organizations and foreign observers. Amnesty for current members of the Chavista government and the possible suspension of sanctions by the United States and the European Union could also be negotiated.

There are doubts, however, as to whether either Maduro or González would accept holding the new election, since both claim to have been winners.

The possibility of a new election in Venezuela was one of the topics of the conversation that Lula intended to have this week with Obrador and Petro. The meeting, by telephone, was not held due to scheduling conflicts and internal discussions in each country. Now, he must wait even longer.