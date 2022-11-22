So we like a few more, but it’s true. Without Verstappen, Pérez would have become world champion, albeit narrowly.

You can say what you want about Tom Coronel, but he speaks truths like a cow. If his aunt had a penis, it would have been his uncle, says Coronel. Especially in Formula 1, ‘if if if’ is of no use at all, because you have to deal with so many variables.

If Michael Masi had let the race in Abu Dhabi bleed to death last year by finishing behind the safety car, then Lewis Hamilton would have been an eight-time world champion. If Jos Verstappen hadn’t crashed in Brazil 2003, he would have won that race in a Minardi running on a zero-stop strategy. And if Jos Verstappen had not made a comeback at Arrows in 2000, Tom Coronel would have made it to Formula 1.

If If If

Now these are very big cases of ‘if’. But the Mexican Sportingnews can do some of that too. They state that without Verstappen Pérez would be world champion. Without Max Verstappen, Pérez would have won 7 races and scored 369 points. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, would have secured second place with 363 points.

According to the Mexican publication, Sergio has driven a very good second half of the season. Do we agree? Well, no, not really actually. Actually, Pérez only had three good races in the second half of the season: Belgium (second), Singapore (win) and Japan (second). In total, Pérez was not on the podium nine times in 2022, while his teammate won 15 races in the same car.

Could Pérez really become world champion?

In addition, there is the difference between Pérez and Leclerc: that would have been six points. However, if it had been that close, Ferrari would have driven ‘differently’. Think of more assistance from Sainz and more initiative with strategies.

Look, here you can see very well where things go wrong: Verstappen keeps Pérez from the leading position.

Finally, the most painful thing, Pérez must have a teammate. It remains to be seen how he performs against a Bottas, Ricciardo or Magnussen. Would he always have it in his pocket?

We think not. Pérez is strong on street circuits, but the chance that a teammate will take away a few points from the Mexican is huge, so Pérez would not have become world champion then either. If you disagree, voice your opinion in the comments!

Through: GP Fans

Read more? This is the position after the GP Abu Dhabi 2022!

This article Without Verstappen, Pérez was world champion appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Verstappen #Pérez #world #champion