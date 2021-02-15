They have to wait even longer for their vaccinations. Will more young people with corona soon be in intensive care? A doctor expresses this concern.

While the corona vaccinations are going ahead in the retirement homes and have also started with the over-80s, young people have to wait even longer until they are vaccinated. If the lockdown is eased in March, many of them may be at higher risk of infection again. Will younger people end up in hospital more often because of corona – and with a difficult course in the intensive care unit? The fear is there, like the portal calf* reported.

Dr. Cihan Çelik worries that more young people with Corona have to go to hospital*, in conversation with ZDF today– Presenter Marietta Slomka voiced. He is a senior physician in internal medicine and pulmonology as well as head of the corona station at the Darmstadt Clinic. In the conversation, he also referred to his own severe corona disease and the overall situation in the clinic. – *wa.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network