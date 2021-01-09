Julian Draxler has set up his personal dream team from Paris Saint-Germain (via Sport1). Two current superstars are missing, but his new coach is there.
In his dream team of players from Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Draxler can do without his current team-mates: not even the current superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé made it into the selection. It was not a criterion that Draxler himself must have played together with the players from his dream team – and so the national player only used himself in the past.
Pochettino in central defense
The goal is guarded by Gianluigi Buffon, who only played one year for PSG between 2018 and 2019 and is now under contract with Juventus again. The Brazilian Dani Alves on the right and Maxwell on the left form the external defense. Inside, Draxler has placed Thiago Silva, who was the captain of the star ensemble until last summer. Next to him: Mauricio Pochettino, Draxler’s new trainer. Did he want to collect a few plus points?
There are two other Brazilians in the midfield: Nenê, who played in Paris between 2010 and 2013 and is now 39 years old, and Ronaldinho. David Beckham and the French Blaise Matuidi have also made it into the team.
In the attack, there would theoretically have been room for Neymar or Mbappé, but Draxler opted for Edinson Cavani, whose contract was not extended last year, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The latter should of course appear in the dream team at every club he played for.
