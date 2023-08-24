Candidates avoided mentioning the former president directly at various times and accentuated criticism of Bidenomics

The 1st debate of the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential race was held on Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) in Milwaukee. With the absence of former US President Donald Trump, who said he would not attend because of his lead in opinion polls, the pre-candidates focused on criticism of the administration of Democrat Joe Biden and on issues such as the War in Ukraine and the abortion.

Only 8 candidates qualified for the debate, namely:

Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota;

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey;

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida;

Nikki Haley, former Governor of South Carolina;

Asa Hutchinson, former Governor of Arkansas;

Mike Pence, former Vice President;

Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman; It is

Tim Scott, senator from South Carolina.

Candidates were asked about Trump and the 4 criminal charges against him. Other topics of discussion included inflation, abortion, immigration and border security, foreign policy issues such as the War in Ukraine and China.

Read the main topics of the debate on Wednesday (23.Aug):

DONALD TRUMP

The former US president, the main candidate for the Republican nomination, did not participate in the debate. Instead, he taped an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was simulcast on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 8 candidates were asked whether they would support Trump for the presidency if he were the Republican nominee and a convicted felon. Doug Burgum, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence all raised their hands in affirmation.

Chris Christie, considered the former president’s main critic in the 2024 presidential race, said he would support the Republican nomination, but criticized Trump, saying his actions were below the expected conduct of a president and that he continually violates the US constitution. .

Pence said Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, but that the former president asked to put himself above the Constitution. “I chose the Constitution and always will”said Pence.

Bidenomics

DeSantis opened the debate with an appeal to “reversal of Bidenomics” so that Americans can again “buying cars and houses”. He went on to say that the US needs to be energy independent and reduce spending. “I will not let them down”he added.

When asked about the US spending problem, Mike Pence said he is “incredibly proud” of the Trump administration’s track record and who is better prepared for the role. “I think without a doubt I am the best prepared, the most tested and the most proven conservative in this race”he said.

Announced by the president at the end of June, the “Bidenomics” revolves around 3 fundamental changes, according to Biden. Are they:

“smart” investments in the United States;

educate and empower American workers to promote the growth of the middle class; It is

promote competition to reduce costs and help small businesses.

WAR IN UKRAINE

“What we are seeing happen in Ukraine is an example of when deterrence fails. What we have is an example of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fact that he gave the green light to Putin’s entry into Ukraine.”said Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota.

When asked whether or not they would support additional military aid to Ukraine, DeSantis said he believed more funding would depend on Europe paying more, while Ramaswamy said he would not give the eastern European country more money. The biotechnology entrepreneur said that US interests should take precedence over the war.

EDUCATION

DeSantis said America needs education, not “indoctrination”. The governor of Florida, who supports the end of the Department of Education, promised to increase the “civic understanding” in schools if he wins the race for the White House. Ramaswamy also advocated closing the US Department of Education, as well as directing the department’s funding directly to parents.