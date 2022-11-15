(Adnkronos) – In Italy almost 2.9 million women would need anti-osteoporosis treatment, but 71% – over 2 million – do not even receive one. A therapeutic gap detected by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (Iof) in the second edition of the Scope study (Scope ’21), which within 12 years will increase the incidence of fragility fractures in our country by almost a quarter. “The time has come to stop this negative spiral and to act, identifying fragile patients in time and treating them promptly”, exhorts Iacopo Chiodini, president of Siomms (Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases), who together with colleagues who attended today in Milan at the presentation of the romosozumab monoclonal antibody developed by Ucb in collaboration with Amgen, approved by the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa, he points out the need to train the territory, as well as to raise awareness among institutions at regional and national level .

