As the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupethe pilgrimages multiplied and with it the lack of control of the royal road authorities.

The believers were seen in some cases without the supervision of Transit of Monterrey, as commonly happens in these events.

Other groups were guarded by road units, but they did little to reduce the traffic chaos caused by the passage of pilgrims on their way to the Basilica, in Colonia Independencia.

Yesterday at least one pilgrimage of about 50 people, between faithful and matachines, departed from Avenida Pino Suárez without any patrol to escort them, around 7:00 p.m.

This pilgrimage, in charge of the Condocasa company, only had people with phosphorescent vests who divided the assistants of the vehicles with a rope.

It was also observed a unity accompanying another pilgrimage already another patrol circulating without stopping or follow the tour.

On October 8, when announcing the start of the pilgrimages, Gerardo Gloria, director of Tránsito de Monterrey, assured that They would allocate 20 patrols to accompany the journey of the faithfulalthough yesterday this did not happen in all cases.

That day, the municipal official asked the faithful register pilgrimages before the Basilica of Guadalupe and before the Transit Department and those in charge of the safety of the groups, he recommended that they use reflective materials.

Some pilgrimages they also arrived at the Basilica without the patrolling of the Monterrey Police.

The pilgrimages to Colonia Independencia They started on October 12 and it is expected that a total of between 1,000 and 1,200 will participate.

The starting points are the Alameda Mariano Escobedo, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, La Purísima, the San Felipe de Jesús Parish and the El Rosario Parish.