Sunday, March 28, 2021



The Virgen de los Dolores y los Santos Pasos, one of the protagonists of Holy Week in Murcia, this morning was to be the protagonist of the solemn transfer that the brothers of her brotherhood carry out every year from the parish of San Miguel to the church-museum from San Juan de Dios, from where it leaves in procession every Holy Tuesday in the procession of the Brotherhood of Health. However, the pandemic has forced the brothers to suspend that improvised procession that runs through the heart of the city in the middle of the morning, surrounded by faithful and curious. Instead, they celebrated a mass yesterday in San Miguel, presided over by the chaplain Silvestre del Amor.