There is nothing special about two women who shake hands, but when Desi and Cata (Carolina Yuste and Camila Sodi) do so in the first chapter of no footprints (Amazon Prime video) it is inevitable to remember Thelma & Louise. Desi and Cata work as cleaners and receive a commission that ends up involving them in a crime they have not committed, which leads to a flight forward, excuse me, like those in Alicante —this play on words is also made in the series. It is then that the two end up shaking hands and jumping. Ok, not to a cliff, but to a Balinese bed, but we accept boat.

There is a lot of insistence, and it is logical, that no footprints is a series starring two characters from a low social class, a gypsy woman (and lesbian) and a Mexican woman. In addition, your status, your origin, your sexual orientation are not accessories, they are determining factors in the way you behave – that bag of money that is so difficult to give up, that family you don’t want to turn to, that police officer you it is feared… It is normal that she stands out for the unusual, but one of the greatest virtues of the series is that she does not need to emphasize it.

Part of the rage that caused Thelma & Louise In many spectators, it not only corresponds to its ending, but also to the fact that it appropriated some historically masculine codes —the gender, the way its protagonists behave, the tone…— and it did so without asking for permission or forgiveness. In a sector that abuses the stories of women with a moral, as if they were Perrault’s fables, no footprints it embraces pure entertainment because it is aware that the fact that it is starred by whoever is already makes a difference. Welcome and grateful is.

