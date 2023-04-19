San Diego, California.- No It has been reported he finding of the three americans that They left in boat of Mazatlan, sinaloa, Mexicogoing to USA, and authorities in both countries have launched alerts and are trying to find them. they are already two weeks if you know nothing.

Is about Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross. So far it is a mystery what happened to them.

The Americans they traveled in the sailboat “Ocean Bound”44 feet long, were last heard on April 4 near the port of Mazatlanconfirmed on Friday, April 14, the United States Coast Guard (USCGfor its acronym in English) in a statement.

They had planned to make a stopover in the town of Cabo San Lucasin Baja California Suron April 6, to reload provisions and report before continuing their journey to San Diego, California, in the United States.

But “there was no record of their arrival in Cabo San Lucas, nor a report of their location,” The Associated Press quoted the Coast Guard as saying.

Although they were being Wanted by Navy of mexico and the USCGit was expected that this Tuesday, April 18, only the Mexican Navy would continue with the search, reported the news outlet Telemundo40.

“My dad is very familiar with sailing. He has been sailing since the 70s, ”said Melissa Spicuzza, daughter of William Gross, so it is not explained what happened, Telemundo 40 added.

He commented that the other two people did not know about navigation, so they asked Gross to go by plane to Mazatlanfor him to take the helm of the ship and lead her to San Diego.

Urgent maritime information broadcasts have been broadcast over VHF radio requesting all mariners to be vigilant for missing persons and vessels.

The statement indicates the names of the missing sailors and asks that if anyone has information about their whereabouts or the sailboat “Ocean Bound”, contact the search and rescue coordination center of the US Coast Guard, at 510-437- 3701.

On April 11, the Port Authority of Mazatlán clarified that neither the departure nor arrival at this port of a vessel named “Ocean Bound” has been registered.