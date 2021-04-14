When it comes to streets watered by water, canals that run around picturesque old buildings, romantic landscapes and a unique tradition, it is very difficult not to mention Venice.

A few days ago, the historic northeastern city of Italy it was 1600 years old since its founding. The exact date taken is March 25, AD 421, at 12 noon.

But we must be fair: the creation of this city was a gradual process through many years and this date is more commemorative than anything else.

Declared World Heritage By UNESCO, the historic center of Venice is located on a group of islands in the Venetian lagoon, north of the Adriatic Sea.

1600 years ago, on March 25, and according to the tradition that survives today, three consuls from Padua arrived at the Veneta lagoon. They were looking for a safe location to build a commercial port and while completing their mission, they decided to lay the first stone for the church of San Giacomo in Rialto. Result: the birth of Venice was a fact.

But this date, to tell the truth, is born from the stories about the great rialto fire in the year 1514. There it is said that “only the church of San Giacomo in Rialto remained standing, which was the first church built in Venice in 421 AD, on March 25, as we read in our chronicles.”

A city on islands

For those who did not have the opportunity to know this beautiful Italian city, they should know that its geographical particularity, as well as its huge heritage Monumental and artistic make this place with its millenary history, a very attractive tourist destination for thousands of people per year (of course, in normal times, without Covid-19 in between).

The coronavirus pandemic was a serious blow to this city, which was empty of tourists for almost all of last year. But its legendary past lives on and Venice seeks to regain its historic magic.

Venice is built on an archipelago of 188 small islands, if those of Murano, Burano and Torcello are included. The vast majority of them are linked by 455 bridges.

An artist in a deserted San Marcos Square. The traditional Venice carnival was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Photo: AFP

In turn, it includes six districts on the mainland, where the majority of the population lives. Even the distribution of people is quite unequal: 200 thousand inhabitants on the mainland and barely 60 thousand in the central island, completing a total of 260 thousand inhabitants distributed in the different regions of Venice.

To measure the geography of this city a little better, the numbers in this case give us an overview: it has a total of 414.6 square km: and only 156.9 square km of land and the rest (257.7) are of water.

Notably in the city of Venice there are no cars, buses or any other transport of these characteristics. Yes there are boats, thousands of them and small boats. And public transport ultimately works with them. Basically Venice is a pedestrian city.

Shelter from the barbarian hordes

At the beginning, in its origins, the Venetian lagoon served as a temporary refuge from the arrival of the barbarian hordes that attacked the Western Roman Empire, more markedly in the last century of its existence.

Due to the arrival of these hordes, the residents of the nearby cities took refuge on these islands for two reasons. The first, there was nothing in them to loot that was of interest. The second, as the barbarians traveled on horseback, they could not enter the islands.

But what usually happened is that when the invaders withdrew, many of those who had fled towards them returned to their homes in nearby cities. This was at least until the arrival of the Huns from Attila in the middle of the fifth century.

The historic Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy. Photo: REUTERS

After this arrival, a large number of refugees decided to settle permanently in what would later become Venice. From this moment on it could be considered as the real beginning of the city itself.

This is how the new populations had to make these islands a long-term habitable place, drain land and secure the foundations of the buildings.

The first government

It was not until 466 AD that the representatives of the communities that had formed throughout the different islands met in Grado, east of the Venetian lagoon.

There decided to establish a joint self-government, through tribunes elected annually by each of the communities that made up the whole of the islands.

And it was around AD 812 that the capital of Venice was finally established on the island of Rivoalto (Rialto), a place that was very difficult to access if the canals that led to it were not precisely known.

Mastering the maritime trade

For several centuries, Venice was constituted as a city-state and began to specialize in navigation that allowed it to dominate the Mediterranean trade due to its privileged geographical location.

In this way, managed to occupy a privileged position in trade with the kingdoms of China and India. And by the end of the 18th century it was one of the most populated cities in Europe, with 180 thousand inhabitants. It also had its own capital, known as La Serenissima.

Venice was later dominated by the French and the Austrians until finally in 1866 it was finally incorporated into Italy.

Venice on December 8, 2020, again flooded. Photo: AP

The flood problem

Due to its geographical peculiarities, Venice has had to live with this type of inconvenience throughout its existence and even more so because of the age of its buildings that many times suffer the effects of these floods.

Currently the city faces a great threat due to the constant inclement weather. Mainly in spring and autumn, the so-called acqua alta (high tide) is present, which completely floods St. Mark’s Square -the only square in Venice and its main tourist destination- which, because it is the lowest place in this city, is constantly flooded by storms coming from the Adriatic Sea.

In 2003, the Italian government began the construction of a system called MOSE (Modulo sperimentale elettromeccanico), which helps to build mobile dikes that close in case the sea water level rises during the acqua alta.

On July 10, 2020, the MOSE was tested and by October 3 of that same year it had to be used for the first time to contain the floods suffered by the city and especially the Plaza de San Marcos.

