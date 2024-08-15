Home World

Anime classics that I want to see on TV again. © Toei Animation/RTL2/Kitty Animation/RTL ZWEI

Pokito is coming back and I hope not without these anime classics.

Folks, our childhood prayers have been answered. A little late, but better late than never. At least if you are also a huge Anime-fan and I am sure you are one, because most Children’s series, you didn’t even know that they were anime series is about.

In fact, the broadcaster RTLZWEI has announced that it wants to add three anime series back to its program in honor of its 30th anniversary. The three series selected are “Sailor Moon,” “Dragon Ball,” and “Pokémon.”

Even though these are sure to make fans’ hearts beat faster, there are other anime series that definitely need to be added back to the program. Take a look at our photo gallery and decide which one you would most like to see again.

