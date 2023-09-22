For the former deputy, the PT president’s stance resembles that of Bolsonarists when calling for the end of the Court

Former deputy Joice Hasselmann criticized this Friday (September 22, 2023) the statements of the national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), about the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and said that without the Court, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would not even have reached the head of the national Executive.

“Gleisi has exactly the same retrograde vision and agenda as the Bolsonarists. Gleisi is Bolsopetism — just like Bolsonaristas, she wants the EXTINCTION of the Electoral Justice, precisely the one that organizes and guarantees the holding of democratic elections in Brazil. Without the TSE, without the work of the president of the TSE (Alexandre de Moraes), Lula would not even have been able to take over“, said Joice in a publication on X (ex-Twitter).

He also stated that the PT member “It’s a hindrance to the Lula government” and the “voice of delay” in the acronym. “It’s the person of the 20th century who doesn’t accept the present.”

Understand the case

During a session in the Chamber of Deputies on the 4th (September 20), Gleisi said that “there cannot be an Electoral Court”. When speaking about the proposal to the Special Commission aimed at debating the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 9/2023 – known as the Amnesty PEC – and about the sanctions applied to parties by the TSE, he declared the fines are not “feasible” and make the parties unviable.

The following day, he made another criticism through a publication on X (formerly Twitter). She declared that “No matter how relevant the role of the electoral justice system is, its operation is subject to the scrutiny of society, like that of any institution”.

The lines of the deputy were rejected by the president of the Electoral Court, minister Alexandre de Moraes. By means of note published on the TSE website, called Gleisi’s statements “erroneous” It is “fake”. According to him, the PT member had the objective of “try to prevent or reduce” control of public resource expenditure.