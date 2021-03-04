The International Contact Group for Venezuela on Thursday condemned the expulsion of the EU ambassador to Venezuela, Isabel Brilhante, a decision that they say is contrary to the will for dialogue and will increase the international isolation of Caracas.

The condemnation was signed by all members of the group with the exception of Argentina and Bolivia. “The decision is contrary to the dialogue and respect that should prevail in international relations, so it will only contribute to a greater international isolation of Venezuela,” said the statement from the International Contact Group.

The group stressed that movements of this type cannot happen again and the will for dialogue and collaboration between the “Venezuelan regime” and the international community must be maintained.

In this sense, he assured that the only way out of the crisis is to resume political negotiations and return to dialogue between the parties in the face of transparent and credible elections.

The community ambassador in Caracas said goodbye to the country on Tuesday, after her authorities decided to expel her as a result of the new sanctions imposed from Brussels. Venezuela gave her 72 hours to leave the country after declaring her ‘persona non grata’.

In a maneuver in response, the EU withdrew the diplomatic status of the Venezuelan ambassador to the EU, Claudia Salerno, although in her case she is still in Brussels as she is also the representative of the South American country for Belgium and Luxembourg.

With information from DPA.

