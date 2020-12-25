D.he British Queen Elizabeth II (94) and her husband Prince Philip (99) spend Christmas without their family members at Windsor Castle. A palace spokesman confirmed this on Friday at the request of the German press agency in London. In the afternoon, the Queen’s eagerly anticipated Christmas speech was to be broadcast (4 p.m. CET).

The royal couple had not traveled to Sandringham in eastern England this year for the first time in decades. Usually the British royals gather there over the Christmas period. Hundreds of onlookers gather every year on Christmas Day to watch the Queen and her relatives attend traditional church. But this year everything is different because of the coronavirus pandemic, the palace spokesman confirmed: No visits, no public church attendance. The Queen will instead attend a small private service in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, it said.

Prince Charles (72) and Duchess Camilla (73) spend Christmas at their country estate Highgrove House in Tetbury in western England near Bristol. Prince William and Duchess Kate (both 38) are in Norfolk with their children. Prince Harry (36) and Duchess Meghan (39) now live with their son Archie (1) in Santa Barbara, California. It’s already the second Christmas that they don’t spend with the royals.