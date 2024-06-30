He who does not play games and takes care of the company’s finances Angostura Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Board (Jumapaang)which by the way, are not very stable due to the lack of payment culture in the company, it is the manager of the same, César Eutiquio Domínguez Sandoval, who goes all out against those businessmen from the seafood processing plants of La Reforma, who throw their waste directly into the drains and cause obstructions and sewage spills on the boardwalk and the beach, where they precisely want it to have a tourist impact, but society only takes away a pestilent memory, and that is that The paramunicipal manager emphatically said that if they failed to put solids traps their service would be cancelled.

Something seems be taking effect in the prevention of gender violence in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, since in this first half of the year only around 40 incidents of violence have been reported, according to data provided by the director of Municipal Women’s InstituteAna Villela. And the comparison made with 2023, when approximately 170 reports of violence were recorded throughout the year, is high, since the first half of the year does not even include a quarter of the previous statistics. Hopefully and really it is due to the decrease in violence against women, and that it is not due to the lack of complaints for fear of reprisals.

Finallyafter six months since the beginning of the year, in the municipality of Mocorito was approved on Expenditure Budget for Fiscal Year 2024. It should be remembered that at the end of December 2023 this budget was not approved by the councilors for organizational reasons, and although on several occasions the call was made to the mayor Maria Elizalde of resuming this point in the council sessions, it seemed that this request was overlooked, since it was just a few days before the end of June when it was finally approved. Although they assure that, even though the first half of the year had already passed, they were within the legal terms for this, it does not speak well of the administration that the history of the year 2023 has been repeated again, in which exactly the same situation occurred.

The Tourism Directorate in Salvador Alvarado requires extra support for the generation of ideas and proposals to create activities that activate the interest of putting on the route of the Sinaloa tour operators to the city of Guamuchil. A task that must begin to see if it is enough for the director Érika Guadalupe Espinoza Durán the four months that she has left in government, because until now she has only taken photos at events such as the first tour and exhibition of vochos, among Other events.