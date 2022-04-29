What if the cousins ​​really did their own thing? If the arriving Arabs built a Devil’s house in Milan, what would Chinese Inter do? Certainly, it would be a change compared to the last 1000 days in which Milan and Inter have gone hand in hand on the rather tiring path that should sooner or later deliver a new stadium to the city. It would mean splitting a front so far compact, also united in the polemics against the municipality that is never particularly “hot” on the issue.