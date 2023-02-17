It is an unusual situation for Jamy van Keeken (25). She simply arrives at her work location – the cleaning company of the municipality of Rotterdam, not far from the Feyenoord stadium – but she does not get into her car to collect bulky waste. She’s on strike. Just like most of her colleagues who work for ‘Clean City’, formerly Roteb.

Van Keeken and her colleagues – also outside Rotterdam – demand a wage increase of 12 percent to compensate for inflation. The Association of Dutch Municipalities, which is conducting the negotiations on behalf of the municipalities, offers five percent extra wages. The result is a relay strike organized by the unions FNV Overheid and CNV, which started in Utrecht and is now continuing in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, among others. The garbage trucks in Rotterdam are standing still for six days.

Pants with suspenders

The garbage trucks are now standing side by side in the parking lot. The cafeteria is almost empty. On normal workdays it is filled with cleaners and collectors dressed in bright orange trousers with suspenders – mostly men. The orange jackets over the backrest, the lunchboxes on the table, tasty frikadellen or omelette ordered from the canteen ladies. Those ladies are now sitting at a canteen table drinking coffee.

At first it looks dirty. You come along and it seems like nothing has ever been lying around. Jamie van Keeken garbage woman

Going on strike feels strange, says garbage woman Van Keeken. “You don’t work, but you still don’t have a holiday feeling.” She loves her job, she says. “There is not a day that I think: ‘I don’t feel like it’. At first it looks dirty. You come along and it seems like nothing has ever been there.”

It sounds a bit contradictory, she says, but she would prefer residents not to stack their garbage bags neatly in the garden, on the balcony or in the hallway until the strike is over. That is what the municipality advises on the website. Van Keeken: “We want citizens to see what we do every day. We want them to see the city polluted in a few days when we strike. That we really keep the city clean. And that, if we don’t, rats and vermin will be having a party.”

That drive to clean up the city, she shares with many of her colleagues, she says. Wouldn’t the people of Rotterdam have come to take this permanent effort for granted? They sometimes wonder that. “Everyone throws their stuff somewhere very easily,” she says. “My mother taught me to keep an empty can with me until I could throw it in the bin somewhere. I would never throw it on the street like that.”

Trash cans are overflowing

By the weekend, the effect of the strike will be visible everywhere in Rotterdam. Underground containers are not emptied. Bulky waste is not picked up, no sweeping is carried out, leaves are not cleared away, no dirt is pricked. Full garbage bags pile up next to the underground containers. Pieces of paper and loose plastic bags blow through the streets. Trash cans are overflowing everywhere. There are cans, bottles and other waste on the verges. On the Afrikaanderplein in the Feijenoord district, the square is full of cardboard boxes and rotting fruit, still from last Wednesday’s market.

Van Keeken works for the ‘Collection’ department. Residents of Rotterdam can have their discarded sofas, mattresses, cupboards and other large waste collected free of charge. People regularly put large waste on the sidewalk without prior notice. Van Keeken and a colleague drive by and take everything they can lift with them. If it is too heavy, a cupboard or something, they ask the peg truck with crane to pick it up.

Sometimes rancid mattresses

Van Keeken has a catering education. She worked in restaurants and eateries as a cook in the kitchen. That work paid poorly and the working hours were irregular. She was often busy until late at night. “I also want to be able to meet up with friends.”

A friend of hers already worked for Clean City and took her along. She applied, was hired and was sold: now she works a morning shift every other week: from half past six to three in the afternoon. And then an evening shift from two in the afternoon to ten in the evening for a week.

“You are outside, no one is watching you. Nasty? Ah. Girls in particular turn up their noses. They think it stinks. Okay, sometimes there are dirty mattresses along the road. And you think of some garbage bags that they can walk into the car themselves. But usually it’s not too bad.” It is also varied. “You keep meeting other citizens.”

Funny faces

She doesn’t care that women are in the minority in urban cleaning. She is the only one in her squad. As long as you don’t let them walk all over you, there’s nothing to worry about. Some male colleagues are not very subtle, she says. “They will make funny faces during lunch, or something like that. Often someone else says: ‘Stop that. There’s a lady at the table.’ But mostly it’s just laughter.”

Van Keeken cannot laugh at her bank account. She doesn’t know exactly what she earns gross. Net income comes in at around 2,100 euros per month. She pays 700 euros for her one-room apartment. Energy costs her a few hundred euros a month. “Prices in the supermarket have risen sharply. I have a car. There is nothing left at the end of the month. The most important thing is that I can pay the fixed costs. I have no debts. I learned at a young age how to handle money well. But it is also nice if you have something left over to do something fun or to save. So that you have money to just live normally.”

That’s why there’s a strike, she says. “Our work is important, everyone on the street sees that now. It is therefore not surprising to be seriously paid for that.”

Strike wave Wage, workload

There are strikes in many different places these weeks. Most strikes last a few hours or a day, in some sectors a strike can last a week or more. The conflicts revolve around higher wages and work pressure. Transport: The past period has sometimes been quite difficult with regional transport or student transport to school. Because the collective labor agreement negotiations there have still not yielded any results, the actions will continue. Special transport is now on strike again, in regional transport employers have been given an ultimatum until February 20. Municipalities: In Rotterdam the streets are already quite dirty, because no garbage was collected there for six days. You will also not be fined for illegal parking in that city this weekend, for example. In Utrecht, the city is clean again after a three-day strike. Hospitals: An ultimatum to employers will expire on Tuesday. The first actions of nurses is that Sunday shifts run on normal working days. Beehive: This retail chain has been on regular strikes for months, first with public-friendly campaigns, but now the staff also stop working during the campaigns. At Douwe Egberts, RoyalFlora Holland, Fokker ELMO and ING there will be strikes or other actions.

