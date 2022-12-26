Almost four years ago, in January 2019, the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó was proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, based on an article of the Constitution that assigns the position to the leader of the National Assembly in the event of a vacancy in the presidency – the previous year, the dictator Nicolás Maduro had been re-elected in a process not recognized by several countries due to robust evidence of fraud.

Guaidó has been recognized by the European Union, the United States, Brazil and other countries, but his interim presidency is close to a melancholy end, without achieving the projected results of overthrowing the Chavista dictatorship (which continued to govern Venezuela in fact) and/or political opening of the country, despite the negotiations for elections in 2024 that were recently resumed in Mexico.

Last week, the National Assembly of Venezuela, elected in 2015 with an opposition majority and later dissolved (but which continued to function in parallel with Chavismo), approved with 72 votes in favor of the extinction of the interim presidency; 23 lawmakers voted to extend Guaidó’s term and nine abstained.

To be valid, the proposal needs to be ratified in a second vote on Thursday (29). The figure of the interim presidency would end and only three executive representations would be maintained, in charge of defending the assets of the Venezuelan State abroad.

Before last week’s vote, a group of opposition parties to Maduro had claimed in a statement that “the liberalization goals [política e de direitos humanos] expectations were not achieved and the country demands new paths that lead us to democracy”.

In a video released on social media, Guaidó claimed that his interim presidency has been useful to “disqualify the dictatorship, provide help [humanitária]” and “protect assets”.

Although several countries continue to recognize the opposition leader as Venezuelan president, movements that have taken place in recent years have isolated Guaidó internationally.

Argentina failed to recognize the Maduro opponent as Venezuela’s president after Peronist Alberto Fernández arrived at the Casa Rosada in late 2019. This year, Colombia did the same after Gustavo Petro became the country’s first left-wing president . The European Union stopped recognizing Guaidó last year, and the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will do the same in Brazil in 2023.

“The opposition is evaluating its position at the moment and realizing that the interim government experiment did not work,” Geoff Ramsey, director for Venezuela at WOLA, a Washington-based nonprofit advocacy and human rights organization, said in an interview. to the New York Times.

“I think that over time, the interim government outlived its usefulness and that’s why we see the Venezuelan opposition looking for new ways to restructure,” he added.

At the end of November, dialogue between the Chavista dictatorship and the Venezuelan opposition was resumed for the holding of elections in the country in 2024. The conversations had been interrupted last year by Maduro, in protest over the extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, alleged forehead of the Venezuelan dictator, to the United States.

However, Maduro wants the end of economic sanctions against Venezuela for the holding of elections, and Petro, one of the guarantors of the negotiations, also proposes a “general amnesty” that human rights organizations fear will be used to forgive crimes of the Chavista regime.