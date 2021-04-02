The majority of the members that will integrate the new Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba They lack the heroic aura that surrounds historic revolutionaries, but they have a mission to follow the path traced by Fidel and Raúl Castro.

The eighth congress of the Communist Party (PCC, unique), to be held between April 16 and 19, will elect the 17 men and women who will make up the new Political Bureau, the highest organ of the Central Committee of the party.

Here lies the center of the party’s power and the political force that directs the country, in accordance with the Constitution.

The announced retirement of Raúl Castro, at age 89, leaves the leadership of the PCC vacant as the party’s first secretary. His departure must be followed by the other two historical members of the hard core of the Revolution: José Ramón Machado Ventura (90), number two of the PCC, and the Commander Ramiro Valdes (88).

The current president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel (60), is expected to take over as the first secretary of the PCC and take the reins of absolute power in the country, as Fidel (1926-2016) and Raúl Castro did in their day.

Cuba faces a severe economic crisis, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo REUTERS

New faces

The key men around him did not fight in the Sierra Maestra and were born after the triumph of the revolution in 1959.

Although it is expected that three historical figures who at that time were adolescents will continue in this group: Generals Leopoldo Cintra Frías (79), Ramón Espinosa (83) and Álvaro López Miera (77), Minister, Vice Minister and Chief of Staff of the Forces Armed, respectively.

The most important positions and sectors of society must be represented in the Political Bureau and, although in recent years a racial and gender balance has been sought, the election is also determined by the situation in the country.

That is why the entry of another general, Lázaro Álvarez Casas (57), recently appointed Minister of the Interior, is expected at a time when some protests have burst onto the public scene.

A truck with bananas passes in front of an image of Fidel Castro, in Havana, this Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The The great enigma at the moment is who can replace Machado Ventura as second secretary of the PCC, a position that turns out to be a kind of party chief of staff, with the capacity to veto leaders and cadres of the PCC and the main state institutions.

Economic and critical reforms

In the midst of accelerated reform and a strong economic crisis, the entry of the prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz (57), seems assured, who made a business career in the Armed Forces and today enjoys clear support from the generalate.

A poster shows Fidel and Raúl Castro together with the current president of Cuba. Miguel Díaz Canel, on a street in Havana. Photo: AFP

Also the current Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil Fernández (60), whose entry could limit the authority of Marino Murillo (60), the man in charge of the implementation of the reforms, target of numerous popular critics, by the current monetary reform.

Due to their responsibilities, the Chancellor Bruno Rodríguez (63), the President of Parliament, Esteban Lazo (76); the secretary of the Central de Trabajadores (CTC, sole) Ulises Guilarte (56); the secretary of the Women’s Federation, Teresa Amarelle (56) and the former Minister of Health, Roberto Morales (53), current deputy prime minister.

Biotechnology, a key role in the face of the pandemic and an important source of income, is represented by the scientist Marta Ayala (54).

This area could be reinforced with Vicente Vérez (67), director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, responsible for the creation of two of the four possible vaccines against covid-19 that Cuba develops.

Due to the weight of Havana in national life, its first secretary of the PCC, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar (55), could also be part of the team.

Source: AFP

CB