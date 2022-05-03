If the MDB declines the decision to have its own candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto, the wing that defends support for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would be largely in the majority at the party’s national convention. This was an observation made by the emedebista leadership after a recent survey based on the delegates elected by the state directories, on the benches and on the party’s mayors. The result shows that, although former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains strong dialogue with MDB chiefs in the Northeast, Bolsonarism is stronger in the internal correlation of forces.

The poll has become a weapon in the strategy of the emedebista summit to try to consolidate the pre-candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MS). The party’s leadership, chaired by deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), faces internal resistance to maintain its own candidacy. The argument is that only with one name in the presidential race, the acronym will be able to maintain cohesion and form a strong bench in Congress from 2023 onwards. in the political center as the most viable name at the moment. She weighs in her favor the fact that she is a woman in an election in which the female segment tends to concentrate a larger share of undecided voters.

parties

MDB, União Brasil, PSDB and Cidadania announced an agreement to launch a single presidential candidate on the 18th. União Brasil, however, backed off from the agreement and promised to maintain a solo flight with its national president, deputy Luciano Bivar (PE). In the PSDB, a good part of the party rejects a presidential project of its own and lives an arm wrestling with the toucan pre-candidate, João Doria.

In the case of the MDB, Tebet is seen as a trench to the gravitational force of the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization. Antipetismo, however, has strength in the most organized bases of the legend.

A survey carried out by members of the executive shows that, without its own candidacy, the pro-Lula group in the MDB would get only 30% of the votes, while the current president would be supported by 70% of the conventional ones. The calculations were made based on the delegate table and on the reading of the political scenario in each region.

The Northeast Region, where support for Lula is concentrated, has 107 votes, or 25% of the total for the convention. The Southeast also has 107 votes; the South, 94; the North, 75; and the Midwest, 44 votes. Delegates are elected using a complex formula that takes into account the number of party votes in the state in the most recent election and of elected representatives.

“My assessment is that, without Simone, Bolsonaro would have been at the convention. Of the five regions, only one is more favorable to Lula. Most of the MDB have restrictions on the current president, but they are anti-PT,” he told the newspaper. Estadão deputy Alceu Moreira (RS), who is part of the party’s national executive and presides over the Ulysses Guimarães Foundation. Baleia Rossi has made the same reading in private conversations and in meetings with co-religionists.

directories

The articulation around Tebet gathers the formal support of 19 of the 27 directories of the acronym. According to Baleia Rossi’s allies, the senator would have 318 votes, or 75% of the convention if it took place today. The pro-Lula wing in the MDB – dissidence in the party is already taken for granted – is led by Senator Renan Calheiros (AL) and former Senate President Eunício Oliveira (CE).

As a comparative effect, Alagoas has only 14 votes at the convention, compared to 45 in Rio Grande do Sul and 30 in São Paulo. The MDB has 8,847 representatives, including 794 mayors and 674 vice presidents. “The MDB is one of the most decentralized parties in Brazil,” said political scientist Humberto Dantas. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

