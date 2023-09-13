One of the most effective ways to normalize criminal or ethically questionable behavior is to create “positive” narratives around them. This collective understanding is built through the media, textbooks, comments in families or job evaluations. There, language has a priority role and has become the field of many battles: the first step to normalize or to disseminate or strengthen an idea is to name it. Language is not just spelling and grammar. It is also a political tool that creates possibilities or eliminates them, that validates behavior or points out unacceptable behavior.

A few months ago, the Platform for Tax Reform in Spain asked the Royal Spanish Academy to change the definition of tax haven, since, they argued, the current definition is not critical, but accommodating, of the measures that constitute the so-called “paradise.” prosecutors.” It seems that, by associating these non-taxation policies with the word “paradise”, they celebrate or legitimize them. I agree with the Platform: it is pertinent that the RAE review the term and change it. However, I believe there are other reasons why this topic deserves extensive discussion.

The world of taxation is complex. When we talk about the need for a profound tax reform so that those who have the most pay more or the importance of a global pact to prevent avoidance, reasonable questions arise about the most appropriate and effective mechanisms and policies to achieve this. From this, the discussions become too technical, to a level that can become incomprehensible to almost all citizens. However, it is a deeply political field, which could even determine the destiny of a country.

Until now, the conversation about a progressive and profound tax reform in Mexico is almost taboo. There are those who even oppose discussing its relevance because they believe that the Government should not be given the resources it needs to do its job. “They steal it,” “they waste it,” “just see what they do with what they have” are common reactions. The big question is: if the State is the guarantor of rights and does not have the resources to fulfill that mission, who loses?

There are those who perceive taxation as the zero-sum game par excellence: if the State collects, society loses resources. It is assumed that the State is incapable of creating wealth, so it has to be created and distributed in the market. The dangerous narrative has been established that citizens should expect little from the Government and it is assumed that any public service will be deficient and insufficient, while private alternatives are considered better by definition.

In reality, however, if the State collects and spends well, we all win. The enormous structural barriers faced by individuals, families and communities who have remained in poverty for generations can only be removed by government policies. Although it is undeniable that corruption and impunity persist, the public services and social protection systems necessary for a society to fully exercise its rights require that the State have resources to sustain them.

I have heard it said that Mexico is a tax “paradise.” According to SAT estimates, here large companies pay effective tax rates of less than 8%, the ultra-rich contribute 0.03% of the collection and in total, we are one of the countries with the lowest tax collection in America Latin America, with just over 17% of the Gross Domestic Product, 5 percentage points below the regional average.

However, we have very little of paradise. The thousands of kilometers of beach or the warmth of the people are not enough for us to call ourselves that. According to Coneval, even with the recent reduction in poverty, in Mexico there are 46.8 million poor people and serious deficiencies in health and education. All of this will not improve if we do not raise more and better.

All people have rights and those rights are realized primarily thanks to the State, but a State that does not have money is a State without tools to ensure rights. Therefore, a true tax haven is a country where the State collects enough taxes to redistribute wealth. A tax haven is one in which it is enough for the State to fulfill its function. A tax haven is one in which not only is it not taboo to talk about taxes, but it is socially accepted and widely recognized that any tax reform requires extensive deliberation.

Therefore, without taxes there is no paradise. That is my proposal to the RAE: that it change its definition of tax haven. Paradises do exist, but they are not here.

Alexandra Haas She is executive director of Oxfam Mexico.

