President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday, the 29th, during a federal government event in the Jardim Ângela neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo, that he would not sign the financing for the expansion of line 5 Lilac of the São Paulo Metro to the location because governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who according to him ceded the land for the work through City Hall, missed the event. The initiative is part of the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

“When we want to make an investment, we don’t worry about which party the governor is from,” said Lula, adding that he considers it important for both leaders to be present at the event. Tarcísio is in England where he is seeking investors to privatize Sabesp, and Nunes said he would not attend the event because he considers it a political act in favor of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who will be his opponent in the municipal election.

The project has become a “paternity” dispute with an electoral backdrop between the federal government and Boulos, on one side, and Tarcísio and Nunes, on the other. The governor held an event last week at the same location and signed an addendum with the concessionaire to extend the line to Jardim Ângela. After the announcement, Tarcísio officially appointed retired colonel Ricardo de Mello Araújo (PL) as Nunes’ vice president. The former military police officer was nominated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

R$3.4 billion in investments are planned, as well as two new stations, Comendador Sant’anna and Jardim Ângela, which will benefit 150,000 people per day. The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho (MDB), said during the event that the government would finance R$1.7 billion of the total via the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

In the morning, Boulos criticized the governor and the mayor for, according to him, politically exploiting a project that will be financed with federal resources. The São Paulo government claims that the subway concession is state-owned, as is the expansion project and that it will pay any loan taken out from BNDES.

O State He sought out the government of São Paulo and the Ministry of Cities for further clarification on the design of the operation, but to no avail. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Boulos asks for housing for MTST invaders and praises Marta

Boulos praised the legacy of his vice-president, Marta Suplicy (PT), during the event. The speech is part of the strategy to attract votes in the periphery, where the former mayor is remembered for the social programs created during her administration, between 2001 and 2004.

Boulos mentioned three Unified Educational Centers (CEUs), a program created by the PT member, installed in the region and the M’Boi Mirim hospital. The work, however, was started during the administration of José Serra (PSDB) and completed during the administration of Gilberto Kassab (PSD).

“Jardim Ângela was known 30 years ago as the most violent neighborhood in the world. But since then, very important things have happened in this area. First, there was the work of a holy man named Father Jaime, who changed the life of the neighborhood. Then, there were popular governments in São Paulo, and here we have Marta,” said the PSOL candidate.

Boulos promised that he will work with the federal government to build the Nova Veneza residential complex so that residents of the Vila Nova Veneza occupation can have their own home. The land, measuring around one million square meters, was invaded in 2013 by the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), of which the deputy was coordinator.

Lula and Boulos also announced the expansion of the Federal Institute of São Paulo to the neighborhood and the urbanization of the Freitas stream. In the morning, they were in the east zone, where they laid the cornerstone of the campus of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) in Itaquera and the Cidade Tiradentes campus of the Federal Institute of São Paulo (IFSP).

One of the demands presented by the social movements of Jardim Ângela is the construction of a university in the neighborhood. In his speech, Lula gave positive signals about the request.

At none of the events did Lula ask for votes for Boulos, as he did at the union centrals’ event on May 1st, which resulted in fines of R$20,000 for the president and R$15,000 for the PSOL pre-candidate for early electoral propaganda.

At one point, the president said he could not mention the ally’s name because he had already been fined for doing so. In fact, Lula’s punishment occurred because he explicitly asked for a vote for Boulos, which can only be done from August 16th when the electoral campaign actually begins.

Marta shared the platform with state deputy Eduardo Suplicy (PT), who until January defended the holding of preliminary elections for the PT to choose who it would nominate as the PSOL pre-candidate’s running mate. Also present were the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the first lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, and the ministers of Education, Camilo Santana (PT), Cities, Jader Filho (MDB), Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira (PT), and the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Laércio Portela.