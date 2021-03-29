A full-blown trigger. After three months without winning, the victory in Fuenlabrada against an opponent who was approaching dangerously from behind wanted to suggest that UCAM could resume more ambitious objectives such as its flirtation with the middle of the table, until the unpopular streak of Eight defeats in a row, he had been suggesting for the most ambitious, who long for the evenings of European competition, a completely realistic goal for a team like the university.

And it is that UCAM had won again, but, above all, it was how they had done it. The triumph in Fuenlabrada had been one dominated during most of the game, involving different players, distributing more assists than in any other game of the season, fulfilling the hallmarks and closing a deal in a final stretch dominated by the experience of the most veteran players.

A solidity that was not seen in Sunday’s visit from a Bilbao that showed greater hunger than the Murcians to win the game. For those of Mumbrú it was a confrontation marked in red, one of those victories that they need to ‘steal’ to avoid a relegation to which they are still candidates. And, of course, it seemed that they were playing much more than Alonso’s, exceeded in intensity in a first quarter in which the bottom put in a projection of more than one hundred points and almost doubled UCAM (15-28 ), winning a tactical game in which a team without a wrist was tempted with the outside shot – fourth from the tail in percentage of shots of two and three points and last in free throws -, and went over the top on the rebound, one of the strong points of Murcia, who made ten fewer rejections than Bilbao when, in this aspect, they only have Barça and Real Madrid ahead.

That is, after regaining victory, UCAM was surpassed both tactically and spiritually by the last classified, who was forced into extra time when he seemed to have lost the game in a colossal physical exhaustion that left him without arguments in extra time in the one that those of Bilbao would not return to miss the opportunity of victory.

“It’s an obvious answer,” answered Sito Alonso to the last question of his post-match appearance, asked if the defeat represented a step backwards in the team’s aspirations. A not entirely clear obviousness, because, in number of wins, UCAM is at the same distance from the last place in the Champions League – if this is finally the eleventh – as from relegation.

It does not move from the thirteenth position, but it is the team that has won the least in 2021 and the doubts offered are not the best to hold on to in an exercise in optimism. In addition, to the differences in victories that separate one and the other positions in the classification at the end of the season, it is always necessary to add the double value with the entry into play of the particular ‘basket-average’. And, of the twelve teams ahead, in the absence of several return matches, UCAM only has it won over Baskonia, who will not be any direct rival. At the bottom, where UCAM finds half the teams, it has won over all of them.

In this way, the two triumphs that separate him from Fuenlabrada -prepenultimate- and Bilbao -penultimate, in decline- become three once the Murcian will not face these teams again. Knowing whether you are doomed to conform to the category or not, time will tell. But a lot of perseverance is what Sito’s team needs to win, one that has not accompanied him even in his best days, if he does not want to turn ambition into an act of faith.