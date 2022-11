Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “I want to take responsibility for these decisions and how we got here” 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Ernesto Arias

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, laid off more than 11,000 people this Wednesday (9), reducing its staff by 13%. Among the reasons given by Big Tech for what is considered the most dramatic drop in its history are increased competition and the impossibility of sustaining post-pandemic revenues.

This morning, CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke to employees via email: “I want to take responsibility for these decisions and how we got here.” According to him, the revenue growth recorded during the pandemic could not be sustained, given the an environment of economic slowdown, with a drop in e-commerce and digital ads.”[Esses fatores] made our revenue much smaller than I expected. I got it wrong and I take responsibility for that.”

The measure affected all teams at the company, which is also expected to close some offices, according to the Financial Times. Other cost reductions and team benefits are part of the package.

At the end of October, investors eliminated more $89 billion of the company’s market capitalization, after Zuckerberg failed to convince them of his bet on building a metaverse, which is unlikely to be profitable for many years.

Meta also said it faces competition from rivals such as TikTok and that it has struggled to target advertising following changes to Apple’s privacy policy.

The company’s share price has dropped 71.5% since the beginning of the year. According to the Financial Times, Meta shares rose 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday following the layoffs.