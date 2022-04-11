Sinaloa.- Without the presence of representatives of the different political parties and with an approximate margin of 30 minutes of delay, the voting booths for the voting exercise were installed. revocation of mandate of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the municipality of Culiacan.

In a tour carried out by Debate newspaper through the different voting points, it was found that only representatives of the Morena party and a very low percentage of the National Action Party (PAN) were the ones who came to participate as observers, despite the fact that they should be seven political parties that have a representative in each polling place in the municipality.

absences

Manuel de Jesús Guerrero Verdugo, delegate with the functions of president of the Morena party in Sinaloa, lamented the rejection of political parties such as the PRI, PAN, Movimiento Ciudadano and other parties that have national registration, especially because it is an exercise democratic in which it is sought to know the opinion of the people regarding their rulers.

Read more: A quiet day of mandate revocation was experienced in Culiacán

“I don’t think there are major difficulties, what is regrettable is that parties that have their national registration have disdained a practice as important as this, which indicates to us that this idea they have of defending democracy or discourse and that they are democrats, it is nothing more than pure hypocrisy”, he pointed out, since, in his opinion, the intention of the parties that did not participate in the vote is to try to make the exercise fail.

They go for revocation of governor

Governor Rubén Rocha has already instructed the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez, to carry out an initiative so that the Revocation of mandate in Sinaloa is for the governor. The proposal will be that it be carried out during the intermediate election, so that when the citizens go to elect other governors, they can also decide if they want the governor to continue or not and, in this way, the consultation is not so costly.

Read more: Good news! crime drops in downtown Culiacán

He considers that if the polls say that the public does not want an official to continue, he does not have to be clinging to the position. In the case of the revocation of the mandate, if the people say “yes”, they already have an endorsement; but if he says “no”, the position is dropped. Rocha considers that six years is a long period, so people must say in three if they want it to continue or not. In his case, he would respect the decision of the Sinaloans.

The Data

vote mayor

At noon yesterday, the municipal president of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, went to vote in the referendum on the ratification or revocation of the mandate; he did it in the box that was installed in the General Gabriel Leyva secondary school, in the Cañadas neighborhood.