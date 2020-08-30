Atlético seeks to strengthen itself in the lead with a player with goal. However, in the club they know that in recent seasons The bet on a low-profile ram has not worked. In the summer of 2018 the roijblanco team chose Kalinic as an alternative up front for Diego Costa and Griezmann after a single season at Milan far removed from the previous performance at Fiorentina.

If in Florence I had done 20 goals in the 2016-17 season, in Milan he did not exceed six in 41 games. Despite the low level as rossonero and the 30 years that made him a risky signing, Atlético launched their arrival closing their incorporation for about 14 million. By rojiblanco scored four goals in 24 games, losing the prominence he had had during Diego Costa’s injury with the arrival of Morata in the winter market before going on loan last summer to Roma (five goals). The Croatian now hopes to receive the letter of freedom from Atlético to sign as a free agent with Besiktas, while the rojiblanco club seeks to acquire a economic compensation however minimal it may be in your departure.

Less money cost Saponjic, but their role has still been inferior. The Serbian arrived as an alternative for Morata and Diego Costa and just has disputed 64 minutes in three games despite the team problems above without being able to contribute any goal. Coming from Benfica B as a completely unknown player, he has not been seen on the pitch. To their 22 years, Saponjic needs to play and Celtic have been interested in his arrival. For Simeone it has been a player without any significance and it could also enter into an operation to lower an arrival price.