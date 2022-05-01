By Eduardo Simões and Sérgio Queiroz

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Without speaking to supporters, President Jair Bolsonaro quickly attended the demonstration in favor of his government this Sunday morning in Brasilia and said, in a live broadcast on his social networks, that the act was “in defense of the Constitution, democracy and freedom”.

In the federal capital, pro-government protesters gathered on the lawn in front of the National Congress in front of a sound car. Aerial TV footage showed the group sprawled across the lawn in an apparently smaller number than previous demonstrations.

“I came to greet the staff, who are here in a peaceful demonstration in defense of the Constitution, democracy and freedom. So congratulations to everyone in Brasilia and all over Brazil who will be on the streets today. We are together, Brazil is ours, God, homeland and family”, said Bolsonaro on a social network.

Demonstrations in favor of the president, who recently opened a new chapter in his struggle with the Federal Supreme Court, also took place in other capitals.

Bolsonaro recently gave the grace, a presidential pardon, to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced to almost nine years in prison by the STF for threats to court ministers and for attacks on democracy. Minister Alexandre de Moraes was the rapporteur of the process that led to the conviction of Silveira by 10 votes to 1.

In Rio de Janeiro, where a large number of protesters gathered on Copacabana beach, many carried posters against the Supreme Court and against Moraes. A group carried a coffin with the magistrate’s photo and the message “burial of Alexandre de Moraes’ actions”.

Other protesters also carried a banner with the phrase “STF origin of evil and national insecurity” and calling for Moraes’ impeachment.

“Brazilians have to understand that, if not now, we will no longer be able to change Brazil. The PT that stole so much from Brazil cannot return,” civil engineer Marcos Danzo, present at the demonstration in Copacabana, told Reuters.

Silveira attended the event in the state capital and, before speaking, was hailed as the “future senator” and “future governor” of the state. When condemning the congressman, the STF pointed out his ineligibility.

The deputy praised Bolsonaro, said that Brazil now has political prisoners and that the president was almost killed to save the population, in reference to the attack suffered by Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign.

“The president has never surrendered, he has the whole system, the whole establishment, beating him up,” said Silveira.

Earlier, in Niterói, he stated that his arrest by the STF was unconstitutional.

In São Paulo, the president’s supporters gathered on Avenida Paulista in front of a stereo car parked near the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP). They wore green and yellow clothes and also shouted slogans and carried posters against the STF and in favor of Bolsonaro.

Organized by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), one of Bolsonaro’s main supporters, in addition to other Bolsonaro parliamentarians, the act in the capital of São Paulo was titled “in defense of freedom” and in support of Silveira.

Recently, about 70 parliamentarians allied with the government this week presented a bill that would grant amnesty to defendants in “crime of opinion” proceedings opened between 2019 and 2022, considering that such convictions are unconstitutional and infringe on freedom of expression.

Other demonstrations, those organized by the union centrals that jointly support the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also take place to mark Labor Day, celebrated this Sunday.

The main one takes place in front of the Pacaembu Stadium, in the capital of São Paulo, and will have the presence of Lula, who addressed the protesters.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, in Rio de Janeiro)

