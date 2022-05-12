Konami’s year has been led by the success of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Momotaro Dentetsu, for Nintendo Switch.

In 2021, Konami has been from controversy to controversy. After launching a 2022 eFootball riddled with bugs and disappointments, the company chose to fall further out of favor with its community by going into NFTs. This decision, which was accompanied by multiple complaints On the part of the players, it started with a Castlevania collection and could continue with other types of auctions. Seeing this, anyone would think that Konami is going downhill and without brakes, but nothing is further from the truth.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has already reached 30 million downloadsAnd it is that the results of the last fiscal year, as read in the report shared by the company (via ResetEra), place 2021 as the most profitable period in its history. With an operating profit of 74.4 billion yen (with growth of 103.6% year-on-year) and a net profit of 54.8 billion (an increase of 69.9%), Konami has already prepared to toast with champagne.

What accounts for these high figures? On the one hand, Konami attributes this increase to the popularity of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which after appearing on the market last January has accumulated 30 million downloads. Also, we should not underestimate the Japanese market, which has boosted sales of the most recent installment of Momotaro Dentetsu (a very popular franchise in the country) to become its Nintendo Switch game best seller in Japanese territory.

Despite the bad decisions made by Konami (or those that it considers to give it greater profits), there is no doubt that the company continues to grow by leaps and bounds. With these very positive results, there is no longer anything to cloud the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the company, which has already announced a name change to pay homage to this event.

