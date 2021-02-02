I have checked since I was a child. One of the great moments of the season for any fan is the arrival of dazzling signings, the so-called luxury reinforcements. A strategic and emotional wink that he understood perfectly Florentine in his first stage as president. He brought us in four unforgettable summers to Figo (Stripping the Barça!), Zidane, Ronaldo Y Beckham. But the arrival of the so-called State clubs (PSG, City …) they were intimidating his implacable iron fist in the market, until he turned towards a proposal as attractive as it was risky: to sign young people ahead of their explosion as world stars.

That’s worth it ifs Vinicius, Rodrygo, Jovic, Militao, Odegaard, Kubo, Brahim, Reinier or Vallejor they would have become real number one in their positions. But in the end you have spent a fortune for kids who have mostly been left in the limbo of the so-called eternal promises. I know that on the opposite side the 100 million invested in a Top Five as Hazard frog have emerged, but it is such a strange case that it will hardly be repeated. If you buy five jotas Iberian ham, it is normal that it is to melt delicious when you taste it. But if you buy recebo … you buy recebo.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has hurt and that we are all tightening our spending belts. It is evident that the club is saving to be able to face the mortgage of the new one from 2023 Bernabeu. That already caused that in the 40s, when don Santiago built the new Chamartin, was noted in the income statement. In those years the whites only won two Cups of the Generalissimo (1946 and 1947), but in the following decade the five European Cups. Will the demanding madridista of now know how to wait a few years to touch hair?