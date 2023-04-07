The Monterrey Football Club is going through a great football moment, the Monterrey team is the absolute leader in the tournament and is the great favorite for the title of the present Clausura 2023.
During the press conference prior to the weekend’s match against Club América, the Mexican coach, Victor Manuel Vucetich He mentioned that his team is on a par with anyone, not only in Mexican soccer but in the world.
“”Times are changing, Monterrey too, the level has risen in a spectacular way, having the infrastructure it has today, the team where it is, the stadium they have built, that has been a growth that the institution has had However, America has been a consistent team throughout its longevity. Today, Rayados is on a par with anyone, even worldwide, it has a spectacular level, it’s not a matter of comparing them, but of seeing that there has been growth and it has been for the better””
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
La Pandilla has time to beat the Águilas at the Azteca Stadium, in fact, they have only been able to do it once in the last 10 years and despite this, the strategist welcomes closing the tournament with a rival like this caliber.
“The confrontations that have taken place between the two institutions have been very motivating. At least in this stage that has touched me, we have faced each other three times and, well, they are always difficult, complicated matches, both have good elements, The two teams are well balanced. They are from the teams that have very good football, so it is something that allows us to glimpse a good game,” he said.
Rodrigo Aguirre is emerging as the starting striker along with Funes Mori and ‘voice‘ would have chosen it for these reasons.
“(Aguirre) an element that I have always mentioned: as a center forward he has an extraordinary performance, he is the goalscorer of the squad, he has not scored penalties, but we are calm and we know that we played as a team. He has played very well for the team , has not fallen into that selfishness and that is an objective that we have pursued. As a consequence, it has been that the man who is always in the end zone, “he said.
The Sultana del Norte team travels this Friday to Mexico City to face America this Saturday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m.
