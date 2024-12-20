As the Sevilla president announced last Wednesday, no member of his council went to the box of the main field of the Luis del Sol sports city to follow the match in situ. small derby between Betis Deportivo and Sevilla Atlético. Del Nido Carrasco had made it clear that there would be no institutional representation of his club in the subsidiary duel held this Friday at the green and white facilities once relations with the eternal rival were broken due to the sanction imposed on the youth players of the Sevilla FC Isaac Romero, Juanlu Sánchez and José Ángel Carmona for carrying a banner with the shield of the Betis crossed out in the derby between the first teams on October 6 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

«We will not be in the box of the small derby. They have transgressed codes that we cannot tolerate, they have gone to cause sporting damage to Sevilla. Our respect for Real Betis Balompié is absolute, but the damage has already been done,” argued the top Sevilla leader when questioned about the institutional role of his entity in the subsidiary duel, which has registered a full house in the Luis del Sol main fieldwith capacity for 2,100 spectators.

The week of tension between the directors of both teams culminates without the presence of the Nervionense leaders at the green and white facilities for this match on matchday 18 of group 2 of the First Federation. Yes, the first Betic swords were in the sports city as hosts, both the president, Ángel Haro, as the vice president, José Miguel López Catalánin addition to the CEO, Ramón Alarcón, or the directors Rafael Muela and Ricardo Díaz.