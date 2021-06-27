President Alberto Fernández led this Sunday from noon a ceremony in memory of those killed by coronavirus throughout the country, which add up to 92,317 according to the latest official report.

The meeting was held at the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) and representatives of all faiths, essential workers during the pandemic, governors and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, were invited. The vice president, Cristina Kirchner, did not participate.

The head of state entered hand in hand with the first lady Fabiola Yañez, with orchestral music in the background, and they turned on a 24 o’clock candle that were turned on, representing those who died from coronavirus in the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires.

Alberto Fernández headed this Sunday an act in tribute to the victims of covid-19 in Argentina. Photo: Presidency

“This is a ceremony of recollection and reflection in tribute to the people who died from Covid 19, “the president began in his speech. And he called for building a” united and supportive “Argentina that” takes care of the health of its inhabitants. “

“The best we can do as a society is that so much sorrow becomes strength and impulse to build the future of our country, with diversity and without irreconcilable divisions. Let us take care of Argentina, let’s take care of each other, together and together we will defeat the pandemic, “he emphasized.

The President said that the almost 100,000 deaths in Argentina “challenge us in the deepest part” and that each one of them has left a “void in society.”

“Each of them had a name, a life, each of them had sons, daughters, brothers, mothers, fathers, relatives, friends, we all have affections that have lost their lives in this time, an absence that they have left empty in their families, empty in our society, absences that cause restlessness and grief“, it manifested.



Alberto Fernández headed this Sunday an act in tribute to the victims of covid-19 in Argentina. Photo: Presidency

“On behalf of all Argentine society I want to express that our gratitude to all health workers is infinite, they make an immense effort in the pandemic, they work without pause to save lives, “said Fernández.

At the same time, he also extended his gratitude “to all the essential workers who when the population went to stay at home, they went to fulfill their tasks so that society continues to function.”

He also recognized those who are responsible for the transfer of vaccines to the country, although he did not refer to the immunization plan questioned by the delays registered in the first half of the year.

After the president’s brief and moving speech, the governors present placed a white rose at the foot of the candles that honor the victims.

Juan Manzur (Tucumán), Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero), Gildo Insfran (Formosa), Adolfo Rodríguez Saá (Saint Louis), Sergio Uñac (San Juan), Juan Manuel Calvo placeholder image (Vice of Córdoba), among others, along with the Buenos Aires president, Governor Axel Kicillof and and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, are some of those present at the ceremony.

According to official figures, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Argentina since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, rose to 92,317, after another 338 deaths were reported yesterday.

This month the curve of fatal cases of covid-19 in the country accelerated. Last Tuesday a record of 792 deaths in one day, while the current average of deaths is 522 daily.