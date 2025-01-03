Ready to start the year on the right foot, on the night of December 31, thousands of people arrived in cars and caravans to a plot of the industrial estate near the Ciudad Real airport to inaugurate the Big Fucking Party 2025an illegal macro party or rave that had its first edition two years ago in La Peza (Granada), where 8,000 people gathered. But what do these types of parties that can last for days consist of?

Rave, an anti-commercial ‘delirium’

Any setting far from civilization is suitable for raving, which is what rave really means: an open field, an abandoned building, a forest or a graffitied tunnel where hundreds or even thousands of partygoers come. without an entrance ticket or time limit to enjoy electronic music and drugs “until the body can take it.”

The origin of these free parties is unclear, although it is believed that they began in the United Kingdom in the late eighties, inspired by the Ibizan festivals or the hippies who arrived from the United States. And they triumphed. The reason? Perhaps because everyone entered there, regardless of their economic situation.

It was born, in fact, as a anti-commercial movement in which the authorship of music did not matter, That’s why emerging DJs played. Now the term rave is associated with legal commercial parties and festivals that have turned it into a business for what, from the most traditional sectors of the movement, is a complete perversion of its original spirit.

Second Summer of Love soundtrack

“When Ecstasy was first combined with electronic music, the reaction it produced sparked one of the most vibrant and diverse youth movements in British history. Ecstasy culture – the combination of dance music with drugs – “was the dominant phenomenon of British youth culture for almost a decade (…) It was the best entertainment format on the market, a deployment of technologies – musical, chemical and computer – to achieve altered states of consciousness,” as stated described Matthew Collin, editor of the British magazine i+D, in his book EAltered State: The History of Ecstasy Culture and Acid House.





In the late 1980s the term ‘rave’, widely popular among working-class youth, was adopted to describe a subculture that developed with the acid house movement (a subgenre of house music) that served as the soundtrack for what is known as Second Summer of the Masterr, which took place between 1988 and 1989 in the United Kingdom, which called for widespread hedonism and freedom.

TO Spain, these raves did not arrive until the mid-ninetiesespecially in Catalonia, Andalusia, Madrid and Aragon. However, they did not become as popular as in the United States or other European countries due to the greater flexibility of club hours, which allow the party to be legally extended in the clubs themselves.