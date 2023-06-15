This morning a woman was shot while circulating aboard his vehicle through the streets of the neighborhood Residential Park, in Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

According to the first reports, after 09:00 hours, a womenallegedly lawyer, was traveling in his Chevrolet gear car on Paseo de los Virreyes avenue in the direction of Fovissste. Upon reaching the height of the Gustavo Baz Prada Federal Secondary School was attacked by bullets by some subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle, intercepted her and shot her at least four times in front of the vehicle.

After the attack, the assailants fled in an unknown direction. Civil Protection paramedics arrived at her place to provide first aid and later transfer her to a hospital for medical attention.