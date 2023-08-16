Can’t find a solution the serious economic crisis that has gripped Reggina for months and which led to its exclusion from Serie B. And to think that only a few months ago the squad took part in the playoffs to earn a place in Serie A. The salaries do not arrive and so, in June there was the formal notice of the club by the members, including the coach Pippo Inzaghi and the medical staff, and now the announcement of the immediate players’ strike has arrived. Another big mess for the FIGC, already grappling with the search for Roberto Mancini’s replacement on the Italy bench.

On August 9, the same players had addressed the fans with a message to denounce “the inhumane conditions in which they were abandoned by the club’s management”. «Out of respect for you – they wrote – we feel obliged to give explanations, to clarify some aspects regarding the news, now known, of the club’s formal notice on our part. We have been completely abandoned by the ownership and the presidency for months and months. Only the sporting director and the team manager were with us, at the end of last season and at the beginning of this one». The players underlined «the lack of minimum conditions to be able to work» and complained of not having been contacted by anyone despite «the numerous negative pronouncements in the various levels of judgement. No one has come to meet us, neither with deeds nor with words». The amaranth athletes, again, highlighted that “they had asked for and obtained guarantees on the fact that this formal notice would have no consequence on the forthcoming pronouncement of the Council of State (next 29 August, ed), in whom we trust so that he can put Reggina back in the place that the fans and the team have deserved and conquered».

«For months – the letter continued – the only response to our legitimate requests was a deafening silence. Finally, we invite you for a moment to put yourself in our shoes and understand that, after achieving the club’s best result in the last 12 years despite everything, we didn’t deserve all of this, just as you don’t deserve to suffer what you are suffering. The letter ended by inviting the fans not to “create problems between us, both victims of the situation, what those responsible would like”.

Today, in a joint note between Aic and Aiac the announcement of the strike: «The professional footballers, the technical staff, including the athletic trainers of Reggina 1914 Srl, the Italian Footballers’ Association and the Italian Football Coaches’ Association, express their strong concern for the situation of the Company, reiterating, as of now, the abstention from the work performance of the workers involved”. On the one hand, the formal notice for the lack of remuneration of the players and the technical staff is recalled, «a circumstance that represents an isolated case in the ambit of all professional leagues», on the other hand, «after the term of the 31 July 2023, the entire technical staff has not been duly registered by the club and, therefore, as required by the respective current Collective Agreements, is formally exempt». Translated, Inzaghi is no longer the coach of Reggina.

As if that were not enough «on today’s date, the playing fields in use at Reggina are inadequate and not maintained, with very serious risks for the health and safety of sports workers. Nonetheless, the Company, with Pec communication from the current sole administrator, has summoned the athletes and the technical staff for training sessions, therefore called to render their services in violation of the endofederal regulations, in the absence of payment of wages, in the absence of regular enrollment of the technical staff and in violation of the most basic measures to protect their safety at work”.

Aic and Aiac therefore remark that “the company is not, at the moment, able to adopt any suitable organizational measure, aimed at guaranteeing that the work performance can be carried out in compliance with the regulatory provisions and, therefore”, expressed solidarity with the members , “proclaim the formal abstention from work of the same” until the exemption of the technical staff is revoked, with consequent regular enrollment of the same and the circumstances indicated above are not remedied”.