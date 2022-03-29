Paris. Without Russia’s help, climatologists worry about how they will be able to continue their work documenting warming in the Arctic.

In scientific fields with profound implications for the future and the knowledge of humanity, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foray into Ukraine is causing a rapid and widespread deterioration in the relations and projects that united Moscow and the West. Post-Cold War bridge building through science is unraveling as Western nations seek to punish and isolate the Kremlin by drying up support for science programs involving Russia.

The costs of this decoupling, the scientists believe, could be high for both sides. Tackling climate change and other issues will be more difficult without collaboration and time will be wasted. Russians and Westerners have become dependent on each other’s expertise as they have worked together on puzzles ranging from unlocking the power of atoms to launching probes into space. Separating the dense web of relationships will be difficult.

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) planned Mars rover with Russia is one example. Russian sensor arrays for sniffing, tracking and studying the planet’s environment may have to be disarmed and replaced and a non-Russian rocket launcher found if the suspension of their collaboration becomes a lasting rupture. In that case, the launch could not take place before 2026.

“We need to untangle all this cooperation that we had. It is a very complex, painful process, I can also tell you,” said ESA director Josef Aschbacher in an interview with the Associated Press. “Mutual dependence, of course, also creates stability and, to a certain extent, trust. This is something that we will lose, and have lost now, with Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.”

International outrage and sanctions against Russia are making formal collaborations difficult or impossible. Scientists who have become friends keep in touch informally, but their projects, big and small, get disconnected. The European Union is freezing Russian entities outside its main $105bn research fund, suspending payments and saying they won’t get new contracts. In Germany, Britain and elsewhere, funding and support for projects involving Russia are also being withdrawn.

In the United States, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has severed ties with a research center it helped establish in Moscow. Estonia’s oldest and largest university will not accept new students from Russia and its ally Belarus. The president of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, Tarmo Soomere, considered that the breaking of scientific connections is necessary but it will also hurt.

“We are in danger of losing much of the momentum towards a better future. Globally, we are in danger of missing the whole point of science: obtaining new and essential information and communicating it to others,” he added.

Lev Zelenyi, a prominent physicist at the Moscow Space Research Institute who was involved in the now-suspended collaboration on the robot ExoMars, He described the situation as “tragic”. By email, he stated that he and other Russian scientists must now “learn to live and work in this new, unfavorable environment.”

The growing estrangement is also fueled by the Russian authorities. An order from the Science Ministry suggested that scientists no longer need to bother publishing research, as it will no longer be used as benchmarks for the quality of their work.