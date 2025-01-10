He Betis has offered the list of those called up for the match of the 19th matchday of LaLiga EA Sport that will face the Valladolid at the José Zorrilla stadium this Saturday starting at 4:15 p.m. The team led by Manuel Pellegrini will travel this afternoon to Castilian-Leonese lands to open the 2025 league against the bottom of the category with several new features.

The main one is the absence of Rui Silvawho is closing his transfer to Sporting de Portugal. The goalkeeper trained lightly this morning at the Luis del Sol sports city and collected his locker and said goodbye to his teammates and did not enter the squad, which does include goalkeepers Fran Vieites and Adrián.

Meanwhile, the return of the youth squad stands out Jesus Rodriguez. He has been training all week with the seniors due to the absence due to injury of Chimy Ávila, who suffers from the blow received in the cup duel in Huesca, and that of Assane, transferred to Como. Pablo García will not be there. He third goalkeeper that will accompany the expedition will be the youthful Germán.

These players do not appear in this list, such as Bellerín or William Carvalho, who are still injured, as well as Marc Roca or Fornals, who, although they have returned this week with the group, are not yet available to compete.









In this way, those summoned by Betis to play in Valladolid are the following: Fran Vieites, Adrián, Germán, Sabaly, Aitor, Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Ricardo Rodríguez, Perraud, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Mateo, Isco, Lo Celso, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Juanmi, Vitor Roque and Bakambu.